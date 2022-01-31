Covid-19: Two new cases in Wellington could be Omicron variant, health officials say

The Preservatorium Cafe on 39 Webb Street, in the central city suburb of Te Aro, is a location of interest between 7.37am and 8.10am, on Tuesday, January 25.

It is likely Omicron has arrived in Wellington, according to public health officials.

Two new Covid-19 cases were announced in the capital on Sunday, along with a flood of more than 20 locations of interest, including several high-risk flights linked to the city.

One case in the Hutt Valley is linked to an event in Auckland, and one case in Capital & Coast District Health Board was already in isolation and is linked to an existing case.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said Wellington public health officials were awaiting the results of whole genome sequencing to determine the variant of the two new cases.

“However, along with the approach throughout New Zealand, it is suspected these cases are Omicron and the public health response reflects this,” she said.

Dr Bryan Betty, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director and Porirua GP, said there was a high likelihood the cases were the Omicron variant.

“I think there’s a high probability there are more cases that haven’t become apparent yet. I think the main message here is Covid has come to Wellington,” Betty said.

“The really critical thing is if people develop a sore throat, runny nose or cough, dry or irritated throat, they do need to get a Covid-19 swab and isolate until the result comes back.”

Betty emphasised for most people Omicron will be a mild head cold and sore throat, that will be “very safe” to manage at home with paracetamol and fluids.

“The reality is Omicron is probably flying through the country at this point, and we will see an upswing in cases, and we will definitely see that in Wellington,” he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The West Plaza Hotel on 110 Wakefield St, in Te Aro, is a location of interest between 6.45am and 7.15am on Thursday, January 27.

The locations of interest announced on Sunday in Wellington, Porirua, and Lower Hutt over the weekend included five high-risk flights and a bus trip from Napier to Wellington.

Several hotels were also named, including James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor in central Wellington, West Plaza Hotel in Te Aro, and Rydges Wellington Airport.

Preservatorium Cafe in Te Aro, New World Newtown, and Kilbirnie Pak ’n Save were also among locations named.

A further positive wastewater test result was detected in Porirua. The ministry is urging anyone who lives in Porirua and Wellington’s northern suburbs to get a test if they feel unwell with Covid-19 symptoms.

On Sunday, 103 community cases were recorded, with another person dying from the illness.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor on 147 The Terrace, in central Wellington, is a location of interest between 6.02pm and 6.30pm on Monday, January 17.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continues to self-isolate, awaiting the results of a Covid-19 PCR test, after being confirmed as a close contact of a case.

A spokesperson said Ardern remained without symptoms on Sunday morning, and continued to feel well.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and a key adviser to Ardern, her chief press secretary Andrew Campbell, are also isolating as they were travelling with her on January 22 when she was exposed to a Covid case on a flight from Kerikeri to Auckland.