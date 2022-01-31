No new Covid cases reported in Taranaki

No new cases of Covid have been reported in Taranaki.

Covid-19 appears to be contained in Taranaki, for now, as no new cases were reported by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The number of known active cases in Taranaki rose to three at the weekend after a close contact of a case linked to Hawke’s Bay tested positive. That case is self-isolating in South Taranaki.

However, case numbers have been kept in check for more than a week after contacts of an Auckland cluster were identified.

No new places of interest were released for the region on Monday.

That was after three places of interest in New Plymouth were announced at the weekend – Burger Fuel, TummyMate General Store and Air New Zealand flight NZ5039 from Auckland on Tuesday, January 25.

Nationally, there are 91 new cases across Aotearoa with 10 people in hospital.

The new community cases are in Northland (one), Auckland (65), Waikato (17), Tairāwhiti (one), Bay of Plenty (one), Lakes (three), Hawke’s Bay (two), and Wellington (one).

Meanwhile, the TSB Pool Complex in Stratford will move to vaccine pass requirements on weekdays, starting from Wednesday. Meaning those aged over 12 years and three months will need a pass to gain access.

However, vaccine passes will not be required on a Saturday, Sunday or public holidays.

The move follows that of the New Plymouth District Council, which last week introduced compulsory vaccine pass requirements at all of its public venues, except the civic centre.

Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne said the move would allow increased public access to the pool.

“By moving to vaccine pass requirements during the week days, the facility becomes available for public swimming while other activity is in place.

“We’ve run the numbers and this will double the amount of time the facility is available to the community compared to what can be offered without vaccine passes,” he said.