Covid-19: 18,000-plus cases expected in Southern District Health Board catchment area

A Southern DHB executive believes testing for Covid-19 may become futile if laboratories are overwhelmed.

Southland and Otago will likely see 18,247 Covid-19 cases this year – with 70 per cent testing positive in March and April.

This is according to modelling the Southern District Health Board is using as it prepares for endemic Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.

In a report to be tabled at Wednesday's board meeting, chief executive Chris Fleming writes that when the virus peaks, Southern hospitals could be dealing with 50 to 60 admissions a week while 20 to 30 per cent of health board staff may be asked to isolate.

“Planned and non-essential services will be disrupted, and this will create further backlogs in the health system post the resolution of the outbreak,” Fleming says in the report.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: SDHB considers population risk management for Omicron

* Covid-19: Displaced travellers a worry for Southern DHB

* Covid-19: Southerners 'need to be prepared'

* Covid-19: Southern DHB moves to endemic planning



The Omicron variant’s high transmissibility, coupled with its shorter incubation period means cases will grow exponentially, he says.

“This means that if there are 10 cases in our community after 14 days, this would have increased to 1000 and after 19 days 5000 cases.”

But there is good news, Fleming says, in that only 13 of the 660 Covid-19 hospitalisations forecast for 2022 would need ICU care.

Quality and Clinical Governance acting director Dr Hywel Lloyd, who is leading the health board’s Covid-19 response, is scheduled to present an update on preparedness planning at Wednesday’s meeting.

In presentation notes included in the agenda, Lloyd writes that an initial surge is expected to last six to eight weeks, followed by a four-weak peak.

1 NEWS It has been a week since the country went into the red traffic light setting where mask requirements are more widespread.

During this time, the DHB will focus on protecting the most vulnerable people in Southland and Otago, minimising hospitalisations and deaths, and minimising the impact on non-Covid hospital services, he says.

Testing may become “futile” if the system becomes overwhelmed, Lloyd says, adding that rapid antigen testing is not as sensitive as the nasal swabs in early cases of Omicron.

Lloyd also expected to see “incidental cases” where people seek help for another health concern, but also test positive for Covid-19.

While the aim is to keep Omicron out of aged care facilities, Lloyd writes even a small impact on staffing levels will make it difficult to maintain standards of care.

“Ability to admit patients will be reduced or non-existent, [which will] create hospital bed block and patient flow issues.”

The health board is working to identify core service to make sure these can be prioritised in the event of an outbreak.