Christchurch’s tally of cancelled summer events and lost dollars mounting

Electric Avenue at Hagley Park in February 2020, before the emergence of Covid-19.

Christchurch’s tally of cancelled events and lost visitor spending is mounting as more summer activities are called off due to the Government’s Covid-19 red traffic light setting.

Following the cancellation of the Great Kiwi Beer Festival last weekend, and the South Island Wine and Food Festival scheduled for this weekend, this month’s Electric Avenue, expected to attract over 30,000 festival-goers, has also been called off.

Callam Mitchell, director of Team Event, the company behind all three festivals, said the decision to pull the plug was “devastating”.

The city’s season of festivals and other activities has been shrinking fast, with events of 100 people or more banned under red light rules.

Dallas Tamaira of Kiwi band Fat Freddy's Drop, booked for Electric Avenue, said they were ‘’gutted’’ by the cancellation.

An announcement about Nostalgia Festival, planned for Ferrymead Historic Park on February 12, will be made on Tuesday.

Already cancelled are a long list of arts, community and sporting events.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield give an update on the shift to red light setting last week.

Karena Finnie, head of major events for promotional agency ChristchurchNZ, said the red setting was affecting “a lot of events” in the city and was a very difficult time for the industry.

Finnie said the cancellations would have an impact on visitor spending including hospitality and accommodation. There would also be an impact on the community, she said.

A ChristchurchNZ spokesman said they had not yet been able to calculate the economic loss as it was a “moving target”.

The Government launched the red light protection framework on January 23 after community cases of the Omicron Covid variant were detected. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand should expect to be in the red setting for “some weeks”.

Taxpayers are already underwriting many of the cancellations.

DOC PLAY Shihad have cancelled their concert and may reschedule.

The Government’s events transition support scheme will meet up to 90 per cent of unrecoverable costs for events with 5000-plus tickets. The arts and culture event support scheme offers up to $300,000 to events with 100 to 5000 tickets, or major free events.

Andre Goldsmith, from production house Newco Events, said the cancellation of Electric Avenue was a ‘’tough blow for everyone’’ and that the current situation was “confusing”. The 12-hour annual festival is the city’s biggest.

Goldsmith said only those event providers who had already signed up would be covered.

“Only the event organiser can register and claim it, they pay us,’’ Goldsmith said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The University of Canterbury’s students association has been holding off cancelling orientation week events.

University of Canterbury students’ association president Pierce Crowley said they had held off cancelling orientation week events.

“However, it is becoming clearer that we will be staying at red for the long term, and as the red traffic light setting is untenable for holding large events, we will be providing certainty very soon.

“If we need to cancel it will be disappointing, but is the right thing to do as our priority is keeping students and the wider community safe.”

1 NEWS Covid-19 data modeller Michael Plank says most vaccinated people will get mild or no symptoms, and things like masks and social distancing will help reduce infections.

The city’s new Te Pae convention centre has also seen events cancelled, mainly for February and March, and others postponed.

General manager Ross Steele said it was “a very difficult time for the business events industry and the visitor economy in general”.

He said uncertainty at how long the red traffic light setting would last, and about the border re-opening, was causing challenges and for clients to lose confidence.

The city council’s Summer Sundays concert scheduled for the Botanic Gardens has been curtailed, with a decision yet to be made about the final two events.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images The semi-final and final of the Women's Cricket World Cup will go ahead at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, but with the crowd divided into pods for safety.

About 40 events in the Days of Ice series commemorating Christchurch’s links with Antarctica have also been postponed.

Events cancelled at the Isaac Theatre Royal include Madagascar the Musical and the Violent Femmes concert. The AndyC​ concert at Christchurch Arena and Shihad concert at the James Hay Theatre are among touring acts to be rescheduled.

Adventure race the Coast to Coast has been heavily scaled back, with the popular two-day event removed. Rather than the 1400 competitors signed up, just the 284 competitors will race in the one-day event, divided into 100-person pods.

The Bread and Circus World Buskers’ Festival, usually held in Christchurch in January, will start in April.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup will have its crowd divided up for the semi-final and final due to go ahead at Hagley Oval in the city in late March and early April. The same approach is likely for the two Black Caps cricket tests against South Africa at the same ground in February.

Canterbury Rugby says the crowd may be separated when the Crusaders play the Hurricanes in Christchurch on February 19.

The Court Theatre is between shows and says it is “working through what the full effect of changes in Covid-19 settings on all future Court activities might be.”