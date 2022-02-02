People could be contagious 24 hours after contracting Omicron, Covid-19 modeller says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government has modelling in place for up to 50,000 cases of Omicron a day.

A person who has Omicron could be infectious as early as a day after contracting the virus – but symptoms may not show up for a further two days, a Covid-19 modeller says.

Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller and University of Auckland lecturer Dr Dion O'Neale said he expected case numbers to quadruple by the end of the week, and that people with Omicron may not have experienced symptoms before infecting others.

O’Neale said the same pattern was seen for Delta, when a shorter incubation period was discovered.

However, the Omicron variant had an even shorter incubation and latent period – the time between a person getting infected and the point they showed symptoms and became infectious themselves.

With Omicron becoming the dominant variant of Covid-19 O’Neale said a case doubling time of about three days was expected with potential for case numbers to rise to between 400 and 500 by the end of the week.

There had been some reported instances of people infecting others only a day after exposure, then becoming symptomatic about two days after, he said, though were variations from case to case.

“So [it’s] slightly under half the time from what we’ve seen with Delta ... It is possible that people can be infecting people so much more quickly after exposure.

“A person who has infected you ... they might not even know they have Covid-19 before they pass it on to you, let alone being able to get a test and confirm that they did indeed have it.”

The upper limit of the infectious period was “trickier to pin down” but was roughly 14 days, O’Neale said.

“You’re most likely to have done most of your infecting by then.”

On Tuesday, 126 new cases of Covid-19 were reported across Aotearoa, with eight people in hospital with the virus. It brought the total active cases in the community to 876, while 79 new cases were detected at the border.

In Canterbury, five new cases were reported, doubling the number of active cases in the region to 10.

One new case, which was officially added to the Ministry of Health’s numbers on Tuesday, has links to a previously reported case, while another four linked cases will be officially added to the ministry’s case numbers on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

A Christchurch coffee shop, Coffee Club Spitfire Square, on Memorial Ave near the city's airport, was the latest location of interest in Christchurch linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

O’Neale said the expected sharp rise in numbers, particularly in the initial period of an Omicron outbreak, was partly due to a delay between an infection becoming a confirmed case and appearing in official statistics.

“[It] means that our 100 cases today were what happened about a week ago, so we’re still waiting for that week’s worth of interactions and infections to happen to turn into future confirmed cases.

“Today’s cases are last week’s infection.”

It was difficult to track contacts before they too became infectious, and people were most infectious soon after contracting the virus, O’Neale said.

“It’s likely later on in an outbreak that the cases we’re counting is a small fraction because our case attainment rate will drop as the number of cases go up.

“There’s always a chance there are more infections out there that haven’t been recorded as official cases yet.”

O’Neale said it was important people did their own “forward contact tracing” to let others know if they were or could be infectious so others could get tested early on, using rapid antigen testing if possible.

“If your information can spread faster than the disease can spread, then it’s possible to get on top of an outbreak, but if the disease is spreading faster than the information then it makes it really tricky.”