Charlotte Bellis 'so excited' to take up MIQ spot offered by the Government

After going public with her struggle with MIQ, Charlotte Bellis has been offered a spot in a facility by the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says.

New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis will accept the Government’s offer for a place in MIQ, but says she will continue to challenge the policy around New Zealanders trying to get home.

Bellis, who is currently in Kabul, is pregnant and was originally rejected for an emergency room allocation, when attempting to travel back to New Zealand with her partner for the birth of their first child.

Following days of headlines, the Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson offered Bellis and her partner Jim Huylebroek a space in MIQ.

On Tuesday evening, Bellis said on Twitter she and her partner were “so excited to return home and be surrounded by family and friends at such a special time”.

“We want to thank New Zealanders for their overwhelming support. It has been stressful and your kind words and encouragement helped Jim and I immensely.”

Bellis said she will continue to challenge the New Zealand Government to find a solution to border controls.

She said her application was not granted on the medical needs of her pregnancy, but on the safety of her situation.

“Unfortunately the Government fails to recognise that a birth is not a scheduled event. Therefore, this does not address the lack of a pathway for other pregnant New Zealand citizens to rightfully give birth in their home country.”

New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis was not put at ease by Minister Chris Hipkins' statement, questioning why she could not come home.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Robertson urged Bellis to take the MIQ offer up from Government.

"The case has been assessed, there is a place for her to return to New Zealand, we urge her to take it up."

On Monday, she said the Government had been “incredibly disrespectful” following Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins’ statement on the reasons she had been rejected, and that there was another emergency category open to Bellis.

“The fact of the matter is I’m a New Zealand citizen with a legal right to return in a unique and desperate situation. And I’ve applied under the emergency allocation system, I’ve done everything right, why is there such a problem?” Bellis said.

Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis has been broadcasting from Afghanistan for the TV network Al Jazeera.

There is no specific category for pregnant New Zealanders or stranded partners to get into MIQ.

Stuff has reported on other cases involving pregnancy, such as Roshni Sami, who’s husband was stranded overseas. He was allowed into the country after Sami filed a case against the Government.

Between October 30, 2020 and October 5, 2021, MIQ received 229 applications involving pregnancy. Of those, just 23 were approved; 70 were declined; and 136 were in progress, cancelled or incomplete.

Head of MIQ Chris Bunny said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) considered making changes to emergency MIQ allocations for expectant parents in October 2021, but decided against it.

“It was decided to not make any changes to existing categories in relation to pregnancy, instead it was agreed assessors and decision-makers would include consideration of the unborn child when assessing and making decisions where pregnancy is part of the emergency application,” Bunny said.

“Pregnancy in and of itself is not considered an emergency under the emergency allocation criteria, but certain conditions during pregnancy may mean that the high bar for an emergency is met.”

But Human rights lawyer Frances Joychild QC said it was “disgraceful” pregnant New Zealanders could not automatically return to their country, and the Government should change this rule, as Australia had.

“Women need access to health services. You cannot guarantee childbirth is going to be straightforward.”

Joychild previously represented pregnant woman Bergen Graham, who was stuck in El Salvador while pregnant and denied an MIQ spot six times.

Joychild filed a judicial review claim on behalf of Graham, and shortly after her allocation was granted.