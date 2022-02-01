Covid-19: Five new community cases in Canterbury, coffee shop added as latest location of interest

The Coffee Club Spitfire Square on Memorial Ave between 1.12pm and 1.45pm on Wednesday is the latest location of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak in Christchurch as of Wednesday. (File photo).

Canterbury has five new community cases of Covid-19, it was announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 10.

One new case, which was officially added to the Ministry of Health’s numbers on Tuesday, has links to a previously reported case.

Another four linked cases will be officially added to the ministry’s case numbers on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

The five new cases, together with five previously reported community cases, brings the total to 10 Covid-19 cases in Canterbury.

Two of the active cases were determined to be the Omicron variant on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Christchurch coffee shop, Coffee Club Spitfire Square, on Memorial Ave near the city's airport, is the latest location of interest in Christchurch linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Anyone who visited the shop between 1.12pm and 1.45pm on Wednesday is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

At least nine other locations of interest remain on the ministry’s list for Christchurch on Tuesday, including multiple flights labelled as close contact events.

Meanwhile, across New Zealand, 126 new community cases were reported on Tuesday, with eight people in hospital with the virus.

The new community cases across the country are in Northland (5), Auckland (84), Waikato (20), Lakes (1), Bay of Plenty (8), Tairāwhiti (2), Taranaki (1), Hawke’s Bay (2), Wellington (1), Nelson Marlborough (1), Canterbury (1).

There were 79 new cases at the border, with a total of 876 active cases in the community.