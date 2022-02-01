Covid-19: Auckland Council staff lose jobs over vaccine mandate

Michael Wood outlines the Government's new sweeping vaccine mandate for employees where vaccine certificates are required. (Video first published in October 2021)

Seven workers at Auckland Council and one of its agencies, have lost their jobs as the requirement to be vaccinated against Covid-19 begins to bite.

Five were at the council’s culture and economic agency Auckland Unlimited, a two at the council itself.

A further 151 council staff – around 2 per cent of the council workforce – are unvaccinated, and discussions over their futures are continuing.

At the same three elected members of council local boards are confirmed as being unvaccinated, and while banned from council premises and formal meetings, they are free to carry out their roles.

Auckland Council has around 7,300 staff and 170 elected members, with the two groups covered by separate Covid-19 policies and guidelines.

“Auckland Council isn’t on its own when it comes to having to make some difficult decisions throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and choosing to adopt a vaccination policy that means some of our valued colleagues may leave the organisation has been difficult,” said chief executive Jim Stabback.

However, we’ve had to balance that with putting the health and safety of our entire workforce and the communities we serve first,” he said.

The council will not identify the three of it’s 170 elected members, who are unvaccinated, and said it was supporting them to attend meetings remotely.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Auckland Council and agency policy required staff to be fully vaccinated by January 17.

“When proposing, and subsequently adopting, the elected member guidelines around access to council offices and meeting spaces, careful consideration was given to striking the balance between elected members being able to continue to fulfil their democratic roles, regardless of their vaccination status, and the health and safety of others,” said Phil Wilson, the director of governance.

“Now that these guidelines are in place, it is the council’s expectation that they will be complied with and, where they are not, any issues will be addressed on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

An Elected Members Code of Conduct also requires elected members to act in the best interest of their communities.

Wilson said the politicians were also expected to “adhere to the government’s guidance around mask wearing, good hygiene and physical distancing when interacting with constituents”.

Auckland Council/Supplied Only those with vaccine passes can enter Auckland Council’s head office and other premises.

At the development and property arm Eke Panuku more than 98 cent of its 228 staff are fully vaccinated. With some of those outstanding still on holiday, and it expected it would be several weeks until it had a clear picture of the true numbers.

At Auckland Unlimited, 99 per cent of its 762 permanent staff are vaccinated, and discussions continue with a handful of others.

Auckland Transport had 4 per cent of its staff showing as unvaccinated, and said it was working with the balance “on the impacts to their role and timing around leaving AT”.

Part of the workforce, those not in public-facing or “business-critical” roles, had until the end of February 1, to provide their vaccination details.

Around 18 of Watercare’s 1,372 staff are unvaccinated or have not declared vaccination details, have no access to company premises.

It said it was “continuing to work with those who can’t meet the vaccination requirement to explore suitable alternatives”.