Famed Aoraki Mt Cook cafe closes over Covid-19 vaccine mandate stance

A famous cafe at Aoraki Mount Cook village is closing due to staffing issues and because the owners do not want to discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated.

The Old Mountaineers Cafe Bar & Restaurant shut its doors on January 30 and will remain so until “further notice”.

On its website, owners Charlie and Mary Hobbs posted a statement saying since they opened in January 2003, they had always welcomed everyone that arrived “in the spirit of goodwill”.

“We don’t aim to stop now,” they wrote.

The couple said they supported democracy and individual freedom.

“This apparently means that we can no longer open as anything but a takeaway business.”

However, Charlie Hobbs confirmed to Stuff the cafe was not offering a takeaway service and would be closing permanently until “things improve”.

While Hobbs did not want to publicly talk about the situation, he said it had been “really difficult” to get staff. “It really is ridiculous trying to do business in this climate.”

He added that he didn’t want to stay open “just for people that get the jab”.

Visitors wanting to dine at Mt Cook can still go to The Hermitage, which is offering a set menu under the red Covid-19 protection framework.

The couple waited 10 years for the Department of Conservation to grant them the right to operate the business within the Aoraki Mt Cook national park.

Hobbs, who also owns Southern Alps Guiding, told Stuff in April last year he was worried tourism operators wouldn’t be able to find the staff to service an influx of people.

“We’re advertising for staff, but there’s just no responses ... if there’s a big influx of people we’re buggered, really.”

The cafe joins a number of hospitality venues that have been forced to shut due to staff shortages.

Last December, Korora’s Nest Bar and Restaurant owner Alan Heaton announced he would be closing the eatery permanently because of a lack of staff.

After difficulties finding workers when he began the Golden Bay business, Heaton managed to attract a front of house employee as well as a chef, but when he learned they weren’t vaccinated he decided to close the restaurant.

From January 17 all food and drink service workers were required to be fully vaccinated unless a business operates a takeaway-only service.

The requirements do not apply for employees with a vaccination exemption.

Celebrated Moeraki restaurant Fleur’s Place was forced to close indefinitely after half the staff refused to get vaccinated.

Owner Fleur Sullivan​ said it was a shocking turn of events for the restaurant once called the best in the world by British television chef Rick Stein.

“It is what it is. We won’t be the only ones to be in this position, but it is quite a shock to be here when right since the first lockdown we have been happy with what we have been able to accomplish.”

Sullivan​ said a large portion of her staff would usually be sourced from people on international work visas, but due to the pandemic she had a much harder time finding workers.