Covid-19: Donut Dispensary's four stores closed due to 'heartbreaking' pandemic struggles

The Donut Dispensary owner Pete Perrim says wary customers and the uncertainty of Omicron has forced the closure of he and his wife Joanna’s four Christchurch stores. The business began as a food truck in 2019.

The uncertainty of the upcoming Omicron wave has forced the closure of a popular doughnut chain, its owner says.

The Donut Dispensary's four Christchurch stores – Riverside Market, Christchurch Airport, Westfield Riccarton and its Blenheim Rd headquarters have been closed effectively immediately, leaving its owners Pete and Joanna Perrim “heartbroken.”

All four stores were down 30 to 40 per cent in revenue since the introduction of the traffic light system, Pete Perrim said.

“We had to switch off the life support,” he said.

“It's such a horrible situation. We've had to let go of eight staff, which is a really hard thing to do.”

The business began as a food truck in 2019, six months before New Zealand's first lockdown.

The couple worked 18-hour days, seven days a week in the first year to get it off the ground.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The Donut Dispensary, located near the Bridge of Remembrance, proved a hit with foodies when it first opened. (Video first published February 2019).

Early success led to the opening of the Blenheim Rd headquarters, followed by Westfield Riccarton, the airport and a securing of one of the first tenancies at Riverside Market – with the help of friend and Riverside Market co-developer Richard Peebles.

An impromptu set of lockdowns, many potential customers working from home, and fewer travellers meant profit was quickly stifled to “just keeping afloat.”

The introduction of the traffic light system late last year saw customers “panic” and turn out less often, Perrim said.

This, combined with the uncertainty of the upcoming Omicron wave, gave the Perrims no hope for recovery in the near future. They reduced trading hours and let go of casual staff over recent weeks in an attempt to keep going, but it wasn’t enough.

“We struggled along for a while with no profit, happy to wait until things came right. With the traffic light system we’ve seen a massive drop-off in our customers...

“... I just hope other small businesses aren’t forced to close. I think a few won’t make it through this next wave.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Office staff working from home impacted the business more than people might think, Perrim says. (File photo).

The worry of Omicron is already hitting Christchurch’s hospitality scene hard, with another local cafe down $800 a day.

Wellington’s cafe scene was feeling the squeeze too, as a CBD populated by public servants had many people choosing to work from home.

Large businesses like the central city ANZ bank, Ballantynes and other office staff working from home was “killing small businesses”, Richard Peebles said.

The Dount Dispensary, which started out as a success story, was one of Riverside Market's founding tenants, leaving the whole centre “very sad” to see one of their own be forced to close, he said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christchurch developer Richard Peebles says he hopes The Donut Dispensary's closure is not a sign of things to come. (File photo).

“It’s frustrating and heartbreaking to see. Pete put his heart and soul into his business, and we did everything we could to help. It just wasn’t enough.”

The situation for central city businesses was only going to worsen, Peebles said.

“It’s terrible. We need to baton down the hatches and hang on...a lot of these new businesses have no buffer, no support, in an unsustainable situation that will only worsen when their staff have to isolate for 10 or 14 days at the same time. It’s not a plan. It doesn’t work.”

Supplied The Donut Dispensary HQ cafe on Blenheim Rd, the first of the four stores to open, is now closed for good.

The arrival of the more contagious Covid-19 variant in Christchurch was officially confirmed for the first time on Saturday.

Business leaders warned last week that a rise in Covid-19 cases in Canterbury could close some hospitality outlets and lead to chronic staff shortages.

Perrim and wife Joanna Perrim opened their retro mint-green truck at Friendship Park Market, next to the Bridge of Remembrance in Cashel Mall, in mid-February 2019.

Perrim's brother, a food scientist, helped come up with ideas for interesting flavours and combinations in the early days.

The couple would begin selling all of their equipment and tying off loose ends before applying for full-time jobs.