Māori vaccination rate hits first 90 per cent milestone for Te Tauihu

How vaccination helps prevent the spread of Covid-19 (with te reo Māori subtitles).

In the words of the whakatauki (proverb) he rau ringa e oti ai – many hands make light work – and so it's proven in Nelson-Marlborough.

Across Te Tauihu (the top of the South), 90 per cent of the Māori population over the age of 12 have stepped up and had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent have had their second.

Māori vaccination uptake across Aotearoa has been slower than the rest of the population, with 90 per cent having had one dose nationally, and 85 per cent two doses.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail Our Maori Health team Matty Anderson, left, Ditre Tamatea, Tui Lister, Pete Kara, TeAnna Hema, Brooke Stilwell, Sean Te Moananui, Anna Swaney, Kerri Green, Emani Soane and Simone Slavin with the van that’s been used for mobile Covid-19 vaccination.

But, while the milestone was worth marking, there was still work to be done in Nelson-Marlborough, said Dr Lorraine Eade, pouwhakahaere rauemi (operations manager), Te Kotahi o te Tauihu Charitable Trust.

“It’s really welcome news to get to this point, but it doesn’t mean we can sit back and say, ‘Kei te pai, the work is done’.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Dr Lorraine Eade, from Te Kotahi o te Tauihu Charitable Trust, says 90 per cent first doses is a milestone, but there’s still work to do.

“More than anything, reaching this milestone is probably a good time to acknowledge all of the people and organisations who have rolled up their sleeves and helped provide opportunities for whānau to either learn more about the vaccine or be vaccinated in a space they feel comfortable in.”

Te Piki Oranga, marae in Wairau, Waikawa, Whakatū and Motueka, Te Waka Hauora Māori health service and eight iwi had all worked alongside Nelson Marlborough Health and Public Health organisations to bring the vaccination rate up, she said.

The focus now was to increase the number of second shots, boosters, and child vaccinations being delivered – while also preparing for “whatever comes next”, she said.

“We’ve been working since late last year on what support looks like for whānau self-isolating at home and what the needs will be so that there is a safety net is in place, but we’re also emphasising the need for whānau to be prepared ahead of the game, to have a plan in place.

“With Omicron on the doorstep, we don’t want whānau to panic, but rather be safe in knowing that they are prepared so that our lives and family are the things at the forefront, the things that matter, not fear.”

Nelson Marlborough Health chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said taking the vaccination out to the community, along with strong engagement with iwi and Māori Health providers had been key to increasing the vaccination rate.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Dr Nick Baker, Nelson Marlborough District Health chief medial officer, says boosters and second doses are the ongoing focus in the vaccine roll-out.

Māori were a younger population, so while kaumātua (older Māori) had been quick to get vaccinated, the younger age groups had been slower.

It was now vital that second doses and booster shots were given, as modelling showed Covid would have more impact on the Māori population, he said.

The focus would be continuing to take the vaccine to the people while battling misinformation.

“Every step we can take to protect our Māori population is progress.”

With active Omicron cases in the community vaccination was “vital”, he said.

“It will find the unvaccinated.”

Many people believed that because vaccinated people could still catch Omicron there was no point getting the jab, but that wasn’t the case.

Even if you caught Omicron the vaccine would still protect you, Baker said.

“The non-vaccinated get it for longer, spread it more and get sicker.”

A vaccinated person’s chance of infecting others was “significantly less”, he said.

“They don’t have the propellant – which is coughing or sneezing – to spread it on to others.”

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

Upcoming Kaupapa Māori vaccination clinics – Te Tauihu

Wednesday, February 2

Te Piki Oranga - Te Awhina Marae, Motueka, 10am-3pm

Thursday, February 3

Te Piki Oranga - Whakatū (at Bishopdale behind Caltex); Whakatū, 10am-3pm

Omaka Marae, Blenheim, 9am-2pm

Thursday, February 10

Waikawa Marae, Waikawa, 10am-3pm

Friday, February 11

Te Piki Oranga - Te Awhina Marae, Motueka, 10am-3pm

Saturday, February 12

Greenmeadows, Stoke, 10am-3pm