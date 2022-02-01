Kiwis set to learn more about how NZ will 'reconnect' with the rest of the world

More than 215,000 people have returned to NZ through MIQ since March 2020.

New Zealanders are set to learn more this week about how Aotearoa will “reconnect” with the rest of the world.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson​ confirmed that Cabinet has had discussions about “reconnecting New Zealand”.

“On Thursday, the prime minister will give a speech outlining our plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world,” he said at a post-Cabinet news conference on Tuesday.

Following the update, Robertson was asked by media whether Cabinet had made a decision on New Zealand's border specifically. The deputy prime minister didn’t delve into the ins and outs of the Cabinet meeting and exactly what was discussed, but did say: “There will be a speech on Thursday on reconnecting New Zealand and as you would expect, we discussed [at Cabinet] all aspects of the Omicron response.”

READ MORE:

* Charlotte Bellis offered MIQ spot, earlier Covid-19 Response Minister’s statement 'incredibly disrespectful’

* Covid-19: Government lays out three-stage plan to handle Omicron outbreak

* Covid-19: Border restrictions shouldn't lift until Omicron wave passes - experts

* Covid-19: Chris Hipkins says 'significant' border changes are possible in first half of this year

* MIQ, the dark shadow across New Zealand that has to lift

* MBIE considered new pregnancy emergency MIQ allocation criteria, decided against making changes

* Getting through: How Kiwis are prepping for Omicron



Bevan Read/Stuff The PM is expected to outline the Government’s plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world on Thursday. (File photo)

Speaking to Stuff last month, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there may be “significant” changes to the borders in the first half of 2022.

Despite delays and a vague timeframe, New Zealand is still on course to move to a “self-isolation” model – where there is no longer a reliance on MIQ but where people are asked to stay at home to be sure they’re not infectious.

In November last year, the Government announced New Zealand citizens and residents from Australia could return without MIQ from January 17, and those citizens and residents from all other countries from February 14. April 30 was the date mooted for reopening borders to vaccinated foreign nationals.

But then the rise of the Omicron variant delayed New Zealand’s phased border reopening, and some MIQ room releases were also paused. The MIQ delay was to help protect New Zealanders, and a focus was placed on getting booster rates up and immunising 5-to-11-year olds.

Last week, the Government outlined a three-stage plan to handle the Omicron outbreak.

STUFF After going public with her struggle with MIQ, Charlotte Bellis has been offered a spot in a facility by the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says.

This week, New Zealand's MIQ system has been in the headlines again due to the case involving pregnant journalist Charlotte Bellis.

On Tuesday, Robertson confirmed she had been offered a spot in MIQ.

“The case has been assessed, there is a place for her to return to New Zealand, we urge her to take it up,” Robertson said at the post-Cabinet briefing.

Speaking about the MIQ system, Robertson told media that there are rules and criteria, and the MIQ process was put in place “for a very good reason”.

It has supported our public health response and avoided a number of deaths, but Robertson acknowledged that it doesn’t make it easy for those at the other end of it trying to come home.

“I have enormous sympathy for people in a number of different situations. One of the hardest things during Covid-19 has been the fact that people have not been able to come back for funerals, for weddings, for situations like the birth of children. That’s incredibly tough.”