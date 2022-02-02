Hawke's Bay Airport staffer tests positive for Covid, believed to be Omicron

An airport staff member began feeling unwell while on annual leave on Friday. (File photo)

A staff member at Hawke’s Bay Airport has tested positive for Covid-19.

Airport acting chief executive Stephanie Murphy said the staff member began feeling unwell while on annual leave on Friday.

That same day the Ministry of Health advised that anyone at the airport between 5.30am and 6.25am on Monday, January 24, and between 9am and 9.30am on Tuesday, January 25, should self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days.

Murphy said the staff member got a test immediately and began self-isolating with their family.

Results of that test were positive for Covid-19, and while it hasn’t been confirmed, it is expected the case will be Omicron.

The staff member worked in the airport's corporate office. The case would not disrupt flights and the airport was operating under the red traffic light setting, Murphy said.

Staff member had been following all safety protocols.

All staff who are considered close contacts of the positive case are self-isolating and working from home, and have all received negative results for initial tests. They are awaiting results for day 5 tests. All team members are currently asymptomatic.

“We’ve put a huge effort into contingency planning for a situation like this, including separating our corporate team from our Airport Fire Service and carefully following Ministry of Health advice, to ensure operations can be seamless if we had a case,” Murphy said.

“Unfortunately, within a matter of weeks positive cases will likely become the norm in our region – we are doing everything we can to ensure our team, other airport workers and passengers coming through the airport are as safe as possible given the circumstances.

“Our focus is now on ensuring our staff member and their family have all the support they need to get through this illness.”