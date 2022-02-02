Covid-19 Omicron: Booster dose interval cut to three months to lessen hospital strain

With omicron now in the community, the government's message has been clear: get your booster.

The interval for a booster shot will be reduced to three months from Friday, as the Government accelerates its Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in response to rising Omicron cases.

Those vaccinated by November 3 – an extra one million over-18s – will then become eligible.

“Although Omicron is for many people a relatively mild illness, as we have seen, it can be very serious for some and quickly overwhelm health systems,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday.

“What we have seen overseas is that if we experienced very high case numbers this will mean very high numbers of our people need hospital care or would put our hospital system under considerable pressure and seriously disrupt other good healthcare, the consequences for our nations health and wellbeing will be serious.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 boosters mandatory for essential workers but not for vaccine pass

* Over 1000 eligible MIQ workers yet to get Covid-19 vaccine booster dose

* Strong demand for booster vaccine as 1.2m people become eligible for third shot



Christel Yardley/Stuff Cabinet has decided, after receiving advice from technical experts, to reduce the interval between a second vaccine shot and a booster.

The change in policy would mean a total of 3.06m people aged 18 and above – two-thirds of New Zealand’s population – would be able to receive a booster dose this week.

More than 1.3m people have already received a booster dose and 94 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have now had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Government would run a “big boost” campaign in February, similar to the Vaxathon, Ardern said.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there was clear evidence the booster dose enhanced a person’s protection against the virus.

“People’s protection goes back up to a similar level to what it was with Delta with the two doses, and that is well over 90 per cent protection against serious illness or hospitalisation.”

Professor Michael Plank, who has modelled the Covid-19 outbreak for the Government, said it was crucial people had a booster dose as soon as possible as Omicron cases track upwards.

“It takes a week or two for your immune system to respond to the vaccine dose. In a couple of weeks’ time, it’s likely we will have much higher infection rates in the community, so the time to get the booster is now,” he said.

Dr David Welch, a senior lecturer the University of Auckland, said eligible children and adults needed to be vaccinated “at high rates” over the next few weeks.

“We have the ability to administer over 80,000 doses for a sustained period, and we should aim to achieve at least that. This will greatly increase the immunity we have in the population and reduce the impacts of the Omicron outbreak.”