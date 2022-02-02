Covid-19 Omicron: Chris Hipkins to make announcement on booster shot

With omicron now in the community, the government's message has been clear: get your booster.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will make an announcement on booster doses as an expert predicts Omicron cases of the virus could number as high as 400 a day by the end of the week.

Hipkins is due to speak at 1.30pm on Wednesday at the Ministry of Health in Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week said shortening the interval between a second and a booster dose to three from four months would be a decision for the Covid-19 technical advisory group.

Other jurisdictions, including the UK and Australia, have sped up their vaccination schemes to tackle the new coronavirus variant.

About 1.3 million of the 2m so-far eligible people had their booster dose as of midnight on Monday.

Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19. The variant is more contagious than Delta.

On Tuesday, 126 new cases of Covid-19 were reported across Aotearoa, and eight people were in hospital with the virus.