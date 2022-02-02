Covid-19: Isolation rules for household contacts for phase two under review

The isolation period for cases and close contacts at phase two and three will be 10 and seven days respectively. (Video from January 26)

Changes may be on the way for household contacts of Covid-19 cases, with new rules announced as part of the Government’s phased Omicron plan already under review.

Rules announced last week state in phase two and three of the Omicron outbreak, cases must isolate for 10 days and contacts for 7 days, with the ticker starting from the date of the contacts’ last exposure. In other words, it would see household contacts isolating for 17 days.

But now, the Ministry of Health says the advice for household contacts is being looked at again.

“It is anticipated there will be a shift of approach as we move into phase two based on the emerging evidence on the transmissibility and infectivity of the Omicron variant,” a Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Government lays out three-stage plan to handle Omicron outbreak

* Covid-19: Isolation rules could 'cripple' hospitality, education sectors

* Covid-19 NZ: Government plans three stages for Omicron outbreak, won't commit to free masks

* Covid-19: Household contacts of positive cases may end up isolating for 24 days



“Detail around changes to case and contact management timeframes and requirements will be announced before any move between phases of the Omicron response," the Ministry said.

Currently the country is in phase one, with rules stating cases must continue to isolate for 14 days and contacts for 10 days.

It was unclear whether a review would mean the isolation period would be longer or shorter, but senior public health researcher Dr Lucy Telfar-Barnard ​said that would be a delicate balancing act for health officials.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Senior public health researcher Dr Lucy Telfar-Barnard says the ideal would be to retain at least 10+7.

“From a theoretical point of view, longer is better, and the ideal would be to retain at least 10+7.”

But she had also heard many people say they would be reluctant to test in future because of what it would mean for their family, so she would prefer to see something pragmatic “rather than something stricter that just results in infections being untested and unreported”.

“I expect that’s the difficult equation MoH is trying to find its way through,” Telfar-Barnard, from the University of Otago in Wellington, said.

Stories have begun to emerge of families stuck in isolation for as long as 40 days, because the countdown resets every time someone in the household tests positive.

Hannah Martin/Stuff The infectious period with Omicron is heavily weighted towards the beginning of the infection.

It’s meant some households had been trying to infect each other with the virus to get their isolation over and done with.

The infectious period with Omicron was heavily weighted towards the beginning of the infection, so there was less benefit to more isolation at the tail-end of the infection period, Telfar-Barnard said.

“If we get to [the] point that 10 per cent of the New Zealand population is infected, I don’t see someone on day 10+7 of quarantine as any more likely to be infected than anyone else in the population – rather less, in fact.”

ACT leader David Seymour, who has been a consistent opponent of the Government’s pandemic response, wanted to see New Zealand’s isolation period brought into line with the United Kingdom’s, which requires contacts to isolate for five days.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour wants to see New Zealand’s self-isolation rules aligned with the United Kingdom’s, which mandates five full days.

He said the Government needed to balance keeping the economy going with protecting the vulnerable.

Speaking from Newmarket, he said streets were empty, and he was concerned about the economic impact. “People are too scared to go out because they're scared of becoming a close contact and having to isolate.”