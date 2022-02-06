When being kind stops at the border: How MIQ made Kiwis mean

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the border will start re-opening in phases, starting with self-isolation requirements for fully vaccinated citizens returning from Australia on February 27.

The message request popped up on Kate’s Facebook late one Friday night.

It came from a stranger in her home country, a place she’s been trying to get back to for more than 18 months. She’d recently posted on social media about her plight, urging the New Zealand Government to reassess the rules for people like her: Kiwis stranded overseas, desperate to come home.

Two nights later she clicked into her message folder and read what the stranger had written to her - a pregnant woman longing to return to her house, family and business. It was like a gut punch, she says.

“Nobody wants your covid b...., you chose to leave and if your baby dies it’s your fault.”

New Zealand’s Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system has been accused of making Kiwis mean. From its conception the scheme has pitched would-be returnees against each other and spawned a them-and-us mentality dividing those trapped outside Aotearoa, and those safely ensconced within.

Many stranded overseas say they’ve been left well out of the trumpeted “team of five million” and the nastiness coming from within it has reached fever pitch. Experts say the vitriol stems from fear, while the people it’s levelled at say it comes from a lack of compassion. It’s probably a bit of both.

The Government’s border announcement on Thursday may go some way to quell the anti-returnee sentiment, but for those who’ve been on the receiving end it’s too late. It’s been hard enough fighting the Government for the right to return; they never thought they’d be doing the same with their fellow New Zealanders.

Kate’s name is a pseudonym because like so many others stranded overseas she’s learnt the hard way that sticking your head above the parapet gets you a torrent of abuse. She’s been floored by how much she says other New Zealanders loathe her and her ilk: Kiwis wanting to come home.

Esther Lauaki New Zealand’s border will reopen to vaccinated New Zealand citizens and residents travelling from Australia at 11.59pm of February 27. (File photo)

That Friday night message was one of about a dozen she received from strangers and although it was the nastiest the others weren’t much better.

“Basically it was people telling me it was my fault that I couldn’t get back, saying things like I made my bed, and now I have to lie in it. It was like victim-blaming... they weren’t even treating me like a human.”

Kate says she was relieved to hear MIQ stays will be scrapped for Kiwis like her from March 13, but doesn’t feel the same way about New Zealand as she used to.

“It doesn't feel like I’m going back to the same country I left. What happened to the friendly New Zealand I knew?”

The MIQ scheme runs on both a lottery and an emergency allocation system. Since March 26, some 220,763 people have returned through the scheme, and from October 30, 2020 to January 30, 2022, MIQ processed 9388 completed applications and approved 5727 applications for emergency allocations.

The numbers of people still trapped overseas are staggering. In January more than 16,000 people vied for 1250 rooms available for March and April. This was despite travellers from Australia not being eligible.

Kiwis abroad and unable to return call themselves “the team of one million”.

The stories of stranded people are well known, with each new tale just as heartbreaking as the last.

We’ve heard about the mother desperate to return to her chronically ill child, the woman trapped in the UK after flying to her dying father’s bedside, and the man dying of brain cancer who missed out on a spot on the same day children’s entertainers The Wiggles received theirs.

But while the stories have touched hearts, many who’ve shared them say the backlash has been brutal.

Jim Huylebroek Charlotte Bellis has been offered a space in MIQ after going public with her struggle to return home.

Type Charlotte Bellis’ name into any search engine and the vitriolic posts come thick and fast. The pregnant New Zealand journalist recently went public with her own struggle to return home, saying she turned to the Taliban for safe haven when she was denied.

Accused of using her “white bourgeois privilege” or “attacking the Government” many commentators ignore she has a right to return, and that’s left others in similar positions both furious and reluctant to share their stories.

Posting on the Grounded Kiwis Facebook page is a risky move for a journalist. The group boasts more than 16,000 members, and it quickly becomes clear many are angry not just with the Government but with the media.

“Where have you been for the past two years?” is a common response, as is the questioning of what sort of narrative will be spun in the story. “Are you empathetic?’ people ask, “or are you following the Government's line?”

Initially I try to defend myself – and the fourth estate – but ultimately it's pointless against people who feel so betrayed, so abandoned and vilified, that all a hack can do is suck it up.

Despite the sentiment, the offers of personal stories come thick and fast. The messages to this journalist’s inbox are human tragedy in miniature, each tale more heartbreaking than the last, and the phone calls are even worse.

Bevan Read Dame Rosie Horton and husband Michael say their battle to return to NZ from Australia has been exhausting. (File photo)

Dame Rosie Horton’s voice breaks just seconds into the call from Australia. She can’t do this, she says, she’s too upset, and hands the phone over to her husband Michael who has a confession to make.

A former proprietor of the NZ Herald, he admits to recently placing advertisements criticising the MIQ system, and says he’s got another ready to run this month. He also ran an ad in 2016 to highlight the struggles Kiwis have to get Australian citizenship.

He and Rosie are in their 80s; comfortable in Oz despite his ill health, and luckier than many others, yet still want to come home.

Michael says he’s been astounded by the reaction of fellow New Zealanders who’ve turned against people stuck abroad.

”It’s not nice. They say it’s your fault, we don’t want to get Covid, so keep away. It just adds to our angst.”

As Michael speaks, Rosie, awarded her title for decades spent raising money for sick women and children, can be heard sobbing in the background. It’s broken her, her husband says.

Stuff New Zealand's Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system has been in place for nearly two years.

It’s nearly broken others too. A New Zealand man stranded overseas on an expiring visa says someone commenting on his story had a poisonous message: “I hope you get raped in jail over there.”

An Auckland woman who recently returned through MIQ says she received death threats through social media after she spoke publicly about her experience. Checking out the sender’s profile she discovered he was a father and grandfather with a small business.

“I was torn between wanting to post his message on his business Facebook page, and feeling so sad that a person with grandchildren couldn’t understand why I wanted to be with mine.”

Sociologist Paul Spoonley says what we’re seeing now isn’t at all new.

“We've long had a view that Kiwis who go and live in another country are being disloyal. That came to the fore in 2012 when 53,800 left to live permanently in Australia alone.”

That huge departure left a nasty taste in the mouths of many who remained and left a long legacy of bitterness we’re still seeing today.

“Covid is another stage in the history of not valuing New Zealanders who’ve opted to live elsewhere.”

In March 2020, then-foreign affairs minister Winston Peters warned more than 18,000 people could be left stranded if they didn’t return immediately. He also warned those travelling: "It's very likely you'll be cut off very shortly".

That warning is oft-repeated by those criticising people unable to get home. Almost all the people spoken to for this story have been told that they had plenty of time to do it, or they should never have left in the first place.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Winston Peters warned overseas Kiwis in 2020 to return immediately or risk being stranded. (File photo).

Former prime minister Sir John Key has been a vocal critic of MIQ, saying it served a purpose early in the pandemic, but should have been scrapped long ago. He’s not entirely surprised by the backlash levelled at would-be returnees from Kiwis here, believing it stems from an understandable place.

“Their motivations have been one of genuine fear they could get Covid. New Zealanders are good, decent people, but we’ve created a culture of fear which is greater than other countries.”

Despite that, he doesn’t believe the friendly welcome of home is gone for good.

“Have we turned into a group of nasty, uncaring people? I don’t believe so.”

One New Zealander stuck in France might disagree. Sharelle Govignon-Sweet has always been a keen supporter of the MIQ system, believing it’s a useful tool to keep, in particular, fellow Māori safe.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The exercise yard at the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility in Christchurch. (File photo)

When she and her husband flew to France to grieve his mother’s death the couple always planned to return but when her grandfather died in 2021 she realised it was impossible. The response from Kiwis at home has made the situation even more difficult.

“I am no longer of any value, and instead a spoilt, privileged, 'other' who is selfish for wanting to come home, to reconnect with my whānau, and to nourish and nurture my wairua.”

“I feel like Kiwis in New Zealand get too fixated on the perceived privileges of Kiwis abroad. And while I absolutely recognise all privileges I have/have had in life, I also feel they need to connect with us as individuals, like them.”

The Porirua-born mum of two has finally resolved to apply for French citizenship, saying she’s grateful for the support she gets there.

“The French have a history of fighting for citizenship rights, and that gives me more certainty than being a Kiwi does right now.”

Victoria Birkinshaw Clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo says feeling stressed about uncertainty is no excuse to be mean.

Clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo says people’s emotional responses are always influenced by the psychological, environmental and social conditions around them.

The uncertainty of Covid has escalated our emotional responses and when this happens en masse it causes a ripple affect.

“Anger and anxiety are valid emotions – but meanness isn’t. It’s just a lack of emotional intelligence, or the ability to regulate yourself. And social media provides an easy forum for that – often anonymously – which allows people to forget or conveniently disregard there’s a person on the end of it.”

It’s normal to be feeling more emotional when life’s chaotic, or we’re highly stressed, she says.

“But that’s not a leave pass to be mean.”

Supplied Psychologist Marc Wilson

Professor Marc Wilson of Victoria University’s School of Psychology says MIQ hasn’t made us mean, though questioning the patriotism of people who've left is particularly toxic.

He thinks that stems from concern about safety, and our reliance on being a cohesive group that can help out when times are tough.

“In this time of particular threat, people who leave the group are implicitly threatening our survival - they are no longer our ‘fellow countrymen’."

New Zealand’s cultural case of tall poppy syndrome means we excessively scrutinise and second-guess potential privilege when we perceive it.

AARON WOOD/STUFF Daily case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths may not be what they seem once Omicron case numbers surge.

”Because we don't necessarily hear the stories of all the 'privileged' people who didn’t get a spot it's easy to imagine there must be strings being pulled, particularly when other apparently worthy cases are unsuccessful...it gets our blood a-boiling.”

Two days after I asked stranded Kiwis to share their stories the messages are still rolling in. Some describe missing out on the births and milestones of grandchildren, or plights of sick relatives, or losses of loved ones who slipped away without family by their side. Others are just homesick.

What almost all the messages have in common is the sentiment that theirs is just another story, and that other New Zealanders overseas have it worse.

Has MIQ made Kiwis mean? Not on that side of the border at least.