Covid-19: Allegations of false vaccinations at Manurewa Marae 'unfounded'

Allegations made against a south Auckland marae that it was administering fake Covid-19 vaccinations have been dismissed as “unfounded” by those investigating the claims.

Last week, Newshub reported Manurewa Marae had launched an internal investigation into rumours of “false vaccinations” being administered by staff.

Newshub said it did not have specifics, but understood the allegations related to staff not giving vaccines to people, then recording them as having received a jab.

Allegations arose last week that Manurewa Marae had been administering "false vaccinations", but the allegations were unfounded, officials say.

Both the marae and the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre – which is coordinating the Covid-19 response for the three Auckland district health boards and the Northland DHB – investigated, and said on Wednesday nothing had come to light.

“We have been supporting Manurewa Marae throughout this process and are comfortable that, based on all of the information currently available, the allegations made against the site are unfounded,” an NRHCC spokeswoman said.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern got her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Manurewa Marae in June 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the marae, Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chief executive John Tamihere welcomed the finding, saying “of course” those investigating didn’t find anything.

“Normally you shake the tree and more apples drop, but that hasn’t happened,” Tamihere said.

He called the claims “spurious” and said they had damaged the reputation of the marae, which had been at the forefront of the vaccination effort in south Auckland.

“You can’t damage the confidence of people in their healthcare provider, especially in an area like this,” he said.

Manurewa Marae was the first marae-run vaccination centre to open.

So far, more than 43,000 vaccinations have been administered at the site.

One of those was given to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who chose it as the spot to get her first dose of the vaccine in June 2021.

While the NRHCC said the allegations were unfounded, the spokeswoman said it would investigate further should it receive any further information.