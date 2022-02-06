Covid-19: Four new cases in top of south including holiday park

Tahuna Beach Holiday Park has a testing station for its 450 guests after a person staying in the campground tested positive for Covid.

A new Covid-19 case with unidentified links to an infection source has been found at a Nelson holiday park.

The case at the Tahuna Beach Holiday Park was one of three new cases in the Nelson-Tasman region and one in Marlborough announced by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

One of the cases came in after the ministry’s daily cut-off and will be officially added on Monday.

The ministry said the source of infection for the Tahuna Beach case was currently under investigation. Mobile testing of those staying at the park was being carried out until 3pm on Sunday.

Tahuna Beach Holiday Park chief executive David Pattinson said the camper who tested positive was taken off site immediately and quarantined in supported isolation.

He said the person was camping in the park between January 30 and February 5. Everyone who stayed at the park during that time was strongly advised to get tested.

Pattinson said everyone should be tested as the positive case was unrelated to any other Nelson cases.

“They have to be tested but they don’t have to isolate unless they’re feeling unwell.”

“We are following Ministry of Health guidelines to the letter at this point”, including all staff being tested with results due back on Monday, he said.

The campground had been “taking all precautions, and some” since the Christmas break, Pattinson said, including requiring mask wearing in ablution blocks.

“It’s difficult to police but our rules have been above what is required.”

Two of the other cases in the top of the south were household contacts of known cases and had been in quarantine during their infectious periods.

One case was linked to an Air NZ flight, Auckland to Nelson, 8.10pm to 9.40pm on January 23.

The holiday park was added as a new location of interest at 10am on Sunday.

Marlborough had its first confirmed cases of the Omicron variant on Friday with three new cases from two households in the region.

The three Marlborough cases were all close contacts of previously reported cases and all were isolating when they tested positive, the ministry said.

Nelson Marlborough Health’s medical officer of health, Dr Stephen Bridgman, said on Friday the cases did not represent undetected community transmission in Blenheim. Case investigations are underway and any locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health website.

Bridgman said Marlborough had responded well to the need for testing with figures on Thursday showing 654 tests had occurred in the region since the first Omicron cases were announced.

“We would encourage anyone with symptoms in Marlborough to present for testing," he said.

Bridgman said he felt humbled by the collective response in the region to the Covid-19 outbreak, which had slowed down the spread of Omicron in the Nelson community in the “stamp it out” phase of the response.

On Saturday, Nelson's Trafalgar Centre had a steady flow of families and individuals ready to roll up their sleeves for boosters and vaccinations.

Nelson Bays Primary Health chief executive Sara Shaughnessy said the low case numbers in the region were owing to the community taking heed of the rules and ensuring those who tested positive followed the guidelines.