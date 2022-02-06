Covid-19: 49 more community cases for Waikato, five in hospital across Waikato, Tauranga, Rotorua

Nationally, 208 new Covid cases were announced on Sunday. One Covid-positive person is in intensive care in Rotorua (file photo).

Waikato recorded another 49 new community Covid cases on Waitangi Day, and five people with the virus are in hospital across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

The numbers were announced in the Ministry of Health’s 1pm update on Waitangi Day, when a national total of 208 new community cases was announced.

According to the numbers, only one Covid-positive person is currently in intensive care, and they are in Rotorua.

Waikato recorded 49 new community cases on Sunday, 23 of them already linked to previous cases.

AARON WOOD/STUFF Daily case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths may not be what they seem once Omicron case numbers surge.

Hamilton was the location of 20 cases, two were in Ohaupo, one in Cambridge, one in Huntly, one in Matamata, and one in nearby Walton.

The remaining locations were under investigation.

One case included in Waikato’s Saturday figures has turned out to be a Whanganui case, and is a household contact of a previously reported case there, the Ministry said.

Eleven new cases were reported in the Bay of Plenty DHB area: eight in Tauranga and three in the Western Bay of Plenty.

All but one of these had already been linked to previously reported cases.

There was also one case in Tauranga Hospital, the ministry said.

The Lakes District Health Board area – which covers both Rotorua and Taupō – had one new case to report, which was linked to a previous case.

Two cases were in hospital in Rotorua, one of them being the person in the intensive care or high dependency unit.

Details on locations of interest can be found on the ministry website, and details of Covid testing sites are available on the Healthpoint site.