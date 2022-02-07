Freedom Convoy makes its way up the South Island

Several hundred vehicles passed through Timaru on Sunday on the way to Wellington as part of Convoy 2022 NZ.

It stretched 17 kilometres and garnered crowds on footpaths and roadsides.

Trucks, utes, vehicles and hundreds of New Zealand flags marked the Freedom Convoy’s journey north after they left Bluff on Sunday.

Destined to meet up with the North Island convoy at Parliament in Wellington on Tuesday, organisers were protesting Covid-19 mandates, the Bill of Rights, and censorship.

The convoy left Christchurch on Monday morning after they stopped in the city overnight.

As they travelled north, people were dotted along the roadsides with banners in support of the protest.

Christchurch business owner Midge Holding was one of many who supported the convoy by the side of the road.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Freedom Convoy making its way through North Canterbury.

Holding said she wanted to be part of the protest because she believed the “whole country was in turmoil” due to vaccine mandates and Government policies.

Fully vaccinated, Holding supported the right for people to choose if they got the shot.

“They shouldn’t be discriminated against.”

She said the policy was turning Kiwis against Kiwis.

“We should all be looking after each other.”

Vaccine mandates for up to 40 per cent of employees was introduced by the Government last October as another tool to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the mandate would help keep customers and employees safe at workplaces.

Convoy co-organiser Derek Broomhall, of Invercargill, previously told Stuff that he was not sure if politicians will meet will convoy organisers in Wellington.

‘’We’ll see if anyone will talk with us,” he said.

“If not, we’ll leave letters on the doorstep [of Parliament].”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A huge convoy of trucks and other vehicles stretched 17km along state 1 between Waipara and Leithfield. Hundreds of people lined the road with flags and banners in support.

A police spokesperson said they were monitoring the protest and would respond to any issues that arose from the protest.

“Police recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest. We understand any delays for motorists as a result of the protest will be frustrating.”

A KiwiRail spokesperson responded on Monday saying there hadn’t been any disruptions to their ferries due to protestors.

Ferry passengers are required to show either proof of double-vaccination or of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of travel. All passengers are required to wear face masks.

“We have not turned a large number of people away, and while there have been issues with a small number of passenger’s vaccine passes so far, these were quickly resolved.”

KiwiRail expected passenger numbers to increase due to the protest.

“Vehicle bookings are high and there is very limited space available for more vehicles on the sailing.”