Four primary school children in Havelock North test positive for Covid-19

Four students at Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North have tested positive for Covid-19, the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has confirmed.

The cases are being treated as if they are the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The school and the families of the children have all been notified and are following public health advice, the DHB reported.

There are a number of close contacts associated with these cases, who are being followed up by public health.

Hawke’s Bay DHB is working closely with the school and Ministry of Education and further information will be provided in the Ministry of Health’s update tomorrow.

The school will remain open for on-site learning for those not impacted. Students and close contacts who are self-isolating will have access to distance learning.