Covid-19: Five new community cases announced in Canterbury

There are a total of 11 active cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury. (File photo)

There are five new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 11.

No new locations of interest in Christchurch have been added to the Ministry of Health’s list so far on Monday.

Across the country, a record 981 new community cases were reported and 25 were identified at the border.

Thirty-nine people were in hospital with the virus, the ministry said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 56 pupils are isolating in Dunedin after positive community case

* University of Canterbury student, Dunedin primary school community member test positive for Covid-19

* Christchurch community Covid-19 cases arrived from Auckland and Wellington, airport confirms



It comes after a previous record number of cases was reported across Aotearoa on Sunday. Among the 810 cases, three were in Canterbury, two in South Canterbury, two in Nelson-Marlborough, and 14 in the Southern district.

A student at a University of Canterbury hall of residence tested positive after arriving in the Ilam Apartments on campus on Saturday.

Close contacts had been identified and the student was self-isolating offsite, the university said in an email to all pre-enrolled and returning students about 1pm on Sunday.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

Further south, a member of a Dunedin primary school community had tested positive, according to Musselburgh Primary School principal Rob Taylor, who posted on the south Dunedin school’s Facebook Page on Sunday evening.

The school had consulted with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, and all families had been sent information by email, he said.

Sunday’s daily case numbers were a 78 per cent jump from Saturday, when there were 454 new community cases. The West Coast is the last district health board area in the country without any active cases.