Covid-19: Cases in Queenstown and Dunedin, restaurants and bars named locations of interest

Two people infected with Covid-19 in Queenstown are co-operating with the Ministry of Health.

A positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed in Dunedin.

The Southern District Health Board confirmed the case in a statement issued late on Thursday.

The person was in Dunedin, Wānaka, and Cromwell during their infectious period. Residents and visitors in those towns are asked to check the locations of interest list on the Ministry of Health website as it is updated.

The health board urged anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, not matter how mild, to get tested for Covid-19 and isolate at home until a negative test result is returned.

The case follows two positive cases in Queenstown this week, the second being the partner of a man who lives in the resort and was confirmed as the first case on Wednesday night.

Despite earlier reports from Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult that the pair had the Omicron strand, a Southern District Health Board spokesperson said that had not been confirmed, and genomic testing was still under way.

The current cases were isolating at home and had no known links to any schools in the Queenstown area, the spokesperson said.

Investigations into the source of their infections were ongoing, and it was not known if they related to a separate case that was at Queenstown Airport.

“A person who was at the airport tested positive for Covid-19 in another part of the country,” the spokesperson said.

People on a flight from Queenstown to Auckland on Sunday are considered close contacts of a Covid-19 case.

AARON WOOD/STUFF Daily case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths may not be what they seem once Omicron case numbers surge.

Flight NZ614 departed Queenstown at 9.19am and arrived in Auckland at 11.03am.

Those at Queenstown Airport between 8.45am and 9.15am on Sunday are considered casual contacts, meaning they should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after February 6.

A popular Thai restaurant in central Queenstown is also a location of interest in the resort.

People who were at My Thai Lounge between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday are considered close contacts and are asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again five days afterwards.

Anyone at Habana Boutique Rum Bar between 2.30am and 4am on Sunday or The Sundeck Rooftop Bar between 9pm and 10pm on Saturday, both in Queenstown, should also self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

Casual contact events also happened at Jervois Steakhouse in Queenstown from 8pm to 9pm on February 3, Bp2go Cromwell from 12.15pm to 12.30pm on Saturday, and Skyline Gondola in Queenstown between 3.30pm and 5.45pm on Saturday.

If symptoms develop, they should get a test and stay at home until receiving a negative test result.

Boult said he understood the Covid-19-positive person was a man who lived locally and was isolating in his own home.

The man was not connected to Super Rugby players who were undergoing testing in the town.

Stuff reported on Thursday two Super Rugby Pacific teams were isolating in their hotels in Queenstown following a Covid-19 scare.

News of the case was a wake-up call for the community, and it was time to double-down and keep each other safe and healthy, Boult said.

The infected person was co-operating with Ministry of Health officials to identify any locations of interest and close contacts.

“I encourage everyone to keep a watchful eye on the Ministry of Health website for any notified locations of interest in the district,” Boult said.

Covid-19 testing is free and available at the Queenstown Medical Centre on Isle St, the Engage Safety testing centre at 18 Glenda Drive, Frankton, and Te Kāika Testing Centre on Pin Oak Ave, Frankton. In Dunedin, testing is available at the Dunedin Covid Community Testing Centre on Malcolm St and Te Kāika Testing Centre on Victoria Rd. Appointments are not required at either centre.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins reassured residents the city was well-placed to cope as Covid-19 moved into the southern region.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins says the city will cope with Covid-19.

News of a case in Queenstown would be unsettling for many southern residents, Hawkins said.

“While the virus’ return has always been inevitable, it’s been a long time since the last community cases in the Southern district, back in May 2020.

“The good news is that since then our collective efforts mean we’re better placed to cope when it does reach us.”

Boult said it was highly likely there would be more cases of Covid-19 in the area in the following weeks and months.

“Have a chat to your household about what you would do in case you had to isolate at home,” he said.

“It’s important at this time that we all remain calm, support one another, and be kind.”