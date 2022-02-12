Inside the disorienting, contradictory swirl of the convoy, as seen through its media mouthpiece

Protesters try to pull a police officer into the crowd at Parliament on Thursday.

The occupation at Parliament has been driven by a chaotic swirl of contradictory ideas, which some participants have openly struggled to reconcile. It has led many on the ground to insist they’re peaceful, even as some openly fantasise about executing their enemies. National Correspondent Charlie Mitchell followed the protest through the coverage of its most dedicated media outlet.

ANALYSIS: Days before he was arrested outside Parliament, Brett Power was asked in an interview about his plan to arrest the Minister of Health, Andrew Little.

Would he actually do it? “Yeah, if we can find him, for sure.”

He went on: “There are people now who have contacted me who want to find this guy [Little], people who are skilled in arresting people,” he said.

“I think it would be better if the police acted, for his own safety.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Brett Power was arrested on the steps of Parliament as he sought to arrest Minister of Health Andrew Little.

Power had already filed a complaint with police alleging Little was culpable for vaccine-related deaths. That same day, he was part of a group that entered the building containing the Taranaki Daily News, in which several people barged past a door and up a stairwell, apparently seeking access to the newsroom.

Power gave police 24 hours to arrest Little before he did it himself. The convoy planning to travel to Wellington in the coming days would provide the means.

Others were liable to be arrested, too, including journalists, Power said.

“In actual fact, the editors could be arrested … I’m hopeful that they get arrested very shortly and they get put away.”

(Power emphasised he did not believe in violence and did not want any harm to come to Little.)

Then, as expected, Power was arrested in dramatic fashion on the steps of Parliament, doing exactly what he’d laid out days earlier. He returned the next day, reiterating both his belief in peaceful protest, and his intent to arrest Andrew Little for murder.

The interview had been broadcast on Counterspin Media, an online news programme that serves both as the official broadcaster of – and enthusiastic participant in – the convoy and subsequent occupation at Parliament grounds.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff The "freedom camp" at Parliament on Friday.

Counterspin is best viewed as the New Zealand equivalent of Infowars, the US website and streaming programme run by the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (Counterspin is hosted on a website associated with Infowars). Previously, the show was broadcast on GTV, a website associated with the far-right figure Steve Bannon.

It is also the psychic fuel of the protesters, their tonic to the mainstream media – Counterspin are not just documenting the protesters, they are themselves protesters.

Counterspin’s twice-weekly stream is hosted by Kelvyn Alp, a former political aspirant best known for setting up an anti-Government militia in the early 2000s, and Hannah Spierer, a former Green Party supporter.

The programme has become the most influential of its kind in New Zealand. It has hosted many of the luminaries of the New Zealand conspiracism movement, including New Zealand Doctors Speak Out With Science (NZDSOS), former broadcaster Liz Gunn, and lawyer Sue Grey.

Its editorial line skews toward the extreme – Alp, in his frequent monologues, regularly claims the virus that causes Covid-19 does not exist, and that vaccinations against Covid-19 are an attempted genocide.

Throughout the week, Counterspin has been broadcasting live from the protest for up to 12 hours a day. It has not only chronicled the event but played its own role, urging greater action to enter Parliament and arrest MPs, and denouncing protesters who argued for moderation.

I’ve watched dozens of hours of its coverage - which has garnered tens of thousands of viewers most days - to gain insight into the actions and motivations of the protesters, which are, broadly speaking, in stark contradiction.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Stuff took a walk through the anti-vaccine mandate protest on February 11.

A peaceful protest, in which ‘the streets run red’

Early on Sunday morning, when Counterspin began what would become nearly a week of near-constant broadcasting, the stakes of the protest – which had been hastily arranged by disparate figures of the local anti-mandate movement, some of whom were in open hostilities with each other – were high.

From the beginning, it was clear the protest’s loudest advocates would have to hold two contradictory thoughts in their heads: It would be a peaceful and non-violent expression of people power that would stop the sinister figures they believed were deserving of the harshest punishments imaginable.

“What I suggest we do is, we pull these people out of Parliament, and we arrest them,” Kelvyn Alp said early in the broadcast, before the trucks had even hit the road.

“We need as many people at Parliament as we can get. Let’s go for a million people. Let’s reclaim this country once and for all – if we do not take it now, we will not get another chance.”

While some joined the protest thinking they were making a peaceful stand, or objecting to specific laws, others saw their role as more active; to enforce the arrest of politicians.

Counterspin had been arguing for a complete occupation, a “dig in”, as Alp described it. “If people want a nice, peaceful end where the streets are not going to run red, you better get off your ass and join that convoy, go to Parliament, and stand them down,” he said during an earlier interview with a guest on the first day.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Police retreat back to the forecourt as anti-mandate protesters celebrate late on Thursday.

This has since become the central dissonance of the protest; peaceful in action, aggressive in rhetoric, with no acknowledgement that the latter may undermine the former.

Shortly before the trucks arrived in Wellington on Tuesday, Alp and Spierer discussed the need to “decapitate” the top levels of powerful groups.

As Spierer was careful to clarify, they meant peacefully removing those in leadership, not literal decapitation.

“We know the trolls are going to attack, but if they listen to what I said, I said the top needs to be decapitated, I didn’t say their heads had to,” Alp interjected.

“Although I’d be happy to see the guillotines put out there, blunted, and have a few heads chopped off ... but that’s just me, of course.”

Soon afterward, a Counterspin correspondent was streaming activity at the Parliament grounds – what they would later call Camp Freedom – interviewing attendees.

Nearly all were calm and reasonable, citing specific grievances – most commonly, vaccine mandates.

The camera then stopped on a man wearing a yellow star (invoking the oppression of Jews in Nazi Germany) who was shouting into a megaphone.

“We’re going to have our prime minister and 120 politicians brought out here one day and hung for what they’re doing to this country, and we’re going to have the top media people brought out here and hung for what they’re doing to this country,” the man said, as children watched.

Alp was exaggerating for effect, but was the man shouting that same message on the steps of Parliament an hour later in on the joke? What about the person who spray-painted “hang em’ high” on the forecourt, beneath a smiley face and a love heart? What about the person dangling a noose from their truck, or the person holding a sign advocating for love, telling a journalist they would be executed?

It was, almost to a person, a peaceful protest, that was fundamentally predicated on violent rhetoric from its most prominent members, many of whom were not the ones standing on the front lines being arrested for the cause. It became impossible to tell who was calling for executions for rhetorical effect, and who sincerely believed that was the next step of the plan, perhaps not realising there was no plan to begin with.

Later in the day, after the convoy arrived, this incongruence came to affect the event itself.

Craig Hoyle/Stuff From left: Anti-vaccine mandate protesters Kay, Emma, Anna, Kat Hiroti of Whanganui, and Faye Foote of Porirua. The five women joined the Convoy protest against vaccine mandates at Parliament on Thursday.

The organised speeches that kicked off the protest were organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition, the group aligned with Brian Tamaki, which had supplied the sound system and the event’s emcee.

Many of the speeches were explicitly religious, and showed less dedication to the cause; one speaker urged protesters to clear their cars by 5pm so as not to disrupt the evening commute, and promoted another protest the following week.

As people started to leave, heeding the call from the Freedom and Rights Coalition, Counterspin moved from documenting the action to trying to direct it.

“I’m sick to death of people going to these bloody places, hijacking these events and telling people to go home to their local communities,” a visibly enraged Kelvyn Alp said on the live stream.

“No, idiots, you’re there to do a job and bring this home.

“God ain’t coming to save the day you fools, it’s up to us.”

For hours, Counterspin argued for protesters to stay, to amp up their action, broadcasting to thousands of viewers. They were egged on by viewers in the Counterspin channel on the social media app Telegram, which has thousands of members.

“Someone get me to damn Wellington, I’ll sort this s... myself,” Alp said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Protesters face off on Parliament's lawn with police on the third day of anti-mandate demonstrations.

‘We will get in there’

As the protest split between those advocating for a dig in, and those no longer on board with what was happening, the muddled and chaotic messaging continued to cause problems.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, one of the convoy’s organisers, Jae Ratana, said the Government had until 5pm on Friday to comply with the protesters’ demands.

“If nothing is done … then unfortunately for them, our people will be entering those buildings and pulling them out of their offices,” he said, referring to Parliament.

“Regardless of how we have to get in there, we will get in there.”

(Ratana later posted an apology on his Facebook page and deleted the video).

The former broadcaster Liz Gunn gave a speech in which she called for “aroha” – “we will win with love over evil,” she said. She was standing next to John Ansell, the former ad-man, who was holding a sign comparing Jacinda Ardern to the terrorist who perpetrated 51 murders at two Christchurch mosques.

It is an uncomfortable, and confounding, thing to watch; calls for peace, next to a blown up image of a terrorist.

Counterspin’s hosts – and even some mainstream media figures – bemoaned the fact no politicians went out to meet the occupiers, either oblivious to, or simply ignoring, the fact that some were explicitly planning to arrest MPs on sight, including several who had announced their intentions to do so on Counterspin itself.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A protester blows bubbles as a police office looks on.

While the police moved in on protesters on Thursday, picking them off one by one, Kelvyn Alp – now on the ground in Wellington – continued to straddle the line of promoting peaceful protest, whilst describing a civilisation battle of good versus evil.

Later, he talked about the need for the dig in to succeed.

“I’m the type of person… I would love to go there and mow them all down, but unfortunately, we can’t do that, not until we have absolutely no remedy left,” he said.

“That’s the only time a lawful remedy can take place, and at the moment, we are coming close to that because this Government is a criminal organisation – there’s no way about it – and they need to be stopped.”

The struggle to reconcile extreme rhetoric with the concept of peaceful protest continued on Friday.

One incident seemed to exemplify this struggle. On Thursday, Counterspin’s reporters were roaming the exterior of Parliament’s grounds and streamed an interview with 1 News reporter Kristin Hall.

It was a two-way interview – Counterspin was interviewing Hall, and vice versa, about the protest.

“There’s been nothing but peace from us,” the Counterspin reporter, who uses a pseudonym, said.

Hall noted that she and other journalists had been told they would be executed – was that peaceful?

“We have people in our midst we are trying to weed out and identify as those troublemakers,” he responded.

“That’s not the group as a whole.”

A man with extremely poor timing walked past and shouted “f... them up”, seemingly referring to Hall; the Counterspin reporter quickly denounced him.

After the interview, Counterspin cut to one of its regular interview subjects, Northland woman Carlene Hereora.

She was asked to respond to the interview with 1 News, and specifically the notion that the protests could be dangerous for journalists to cover.

“Unfortunately for the mainstream media, with them being complicit and pushing this agenda, I hope they’ve got their s... in order for when the time does come where we start seeing arrests go down globally,” Hereora said.

“The one thing that pisses me off more than anything is they failed our children… when you mess with our children, you’re gonna see a whole lot of me.

“Mainstream media, pack your bags… because you’re off to Gitmo,” she said, referring to Guantanamo Bay, the prison.