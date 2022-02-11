Parliament protesters dig trenches to avoid 'all night' sprinklers

Protesters listen to music and speeches with police yet to make any arrests on Friday morning.

The sprinklers on Parliament's grounds were turned on late on Friday at Speaker Trevor Mallard’s instruction, and will be running “all night” in a bid to get the anti-vaccine mandate protesters who are camping there to leave.

But protesters are fighting back, digging up trenches on Parliament’s lawn to stop the water invading tents and redirecting water from the sprinklers where possible.

“No-one who is here is here legally, and if they’re getting wet from below as well as above, they’re likely to be a little bit less comfortable and more likely to go home,” Mallard said in a statement on Friday. “Some people have suggested we add the vaccine in the water, but I don't think it works that way.”

The protesters also placed cones over the sprinklers, but the system continued to saturate the ground.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Protest numbers grew slightly on Friday.

Shortly after Mallard confirmed the sprinklers had been switched on for the night, a protester on a megaphone called out for people to “stop digging up” sprinkler lines, and tidy their rubbish.

Rain was also forecast for Wellington through Friday, with it expected to become heavier and more persistent overnight.

MetService put an orange heavy rain warning in place for Wellington from 8pm Friday until Sunday at 3pm. Surface flooding was possible.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Scenes at the protest on Friday.

In the meantime, police have said the range of motivations and the spread of misinformation among the protesters were hampering their efforts to establish meaningful lines of communication with the occupation.

“Police have identified a range of different causes and motivations among the protestors, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication,” said Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Trying to engage with key protest group leaders has been ineffective due to the vast array of interest groups and their conflicts with each other,” he said later on Friday.

Misinformation on social media was proving to be an issue. Some factions in the protest were actively promoting false advice about people’s rights and police powers, which was misleading and factually incorrect, he said.

The use of particular words or phrases by protesters would not impact the arrest of anybody involved in unlawful activity.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Many parents were making children hold signs at the protest on Friday. Pictured, a man stands behind a girl holding a sign saying, “police complicit with murder”.

And under the Policing Act, anybody arrested and taken into police custody was required to provide their name, age, date of birth and address. They must also let police take their photograph and fingerprints.

It’s an offence not to comply with these requests.

These comments from police come in response to incorrect advice circulating on social media. The people posting the advice claimed there were ways to legally resist arrest by explicitly withholding consent.

Police said they were also concerned that people were encouraging children to be brought to the protest site to support their efforts. On Thursday, reporters observed children being put on the frontline by protesters, directly facing police.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff New barricades were erected overnight Thursday.

Parnell said police would continue to take a measured approach to the now-unlawful protest. Parliament grounds were officially closed by Speaker Trevor Mallard early Thursday morning. As a result, any remaining protesters could be arrested for trespass.

“Police have been exercising their powers fairly and professionally, and have used force proportionate and relevant to the circumstances. Images and videos often do not provide the full context of the protest activity and the situation police staff face,” Parnell said.

These comments come after a number of incidents where protesters have claimed the police response has been disproportionate or aggressive. And a handful of videos of arrests have been circulating on social media, with people questioning the tactics used by police.

Parnell said some police staff were carrying batons on Friday morning, but the equipment was removed after it was deemed “not in line” with police’s current approach.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Protesters have set up their own food stalls on Friday.

“Police continue to explore options to resolve the disruption to local businesses and allow free and safe movement around the city,” he said.

Over Friday the number of protesters began to steadily rise, after a drop in occupiers on Thursday night. Many of these new protesters were children and young people, including toddlers. Protesters were also attempting to coordinate their own wardens, gate-guards and medics.

Protesters set up more large gazebos and tents at Parliament on Friday ahead of a “second wave” of occupiers who had been arriving at the site over Friday afternoon and evening, with more due to arrive Friday night and throughout Saturday, according to posts on social media.

More police were also arriving at Parliament from around the country. Overnight on Thursday, police set up floodlights and new cordons at the site.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Protesters display an image of police arresting a man on an earlier day of the protest.

Parnell earlier said police were working in an extremely difficult environment.

Wellingtonians were able to access Lambton Quay again on Friday after vehicles were moved from the area by protesters Thursday night. The street had been clogged by protesters’ illegally parked vehicles since Tuesday.

But Molesworth St remained blocked by more than 100 vehicles including large trucks, camper vans and cars. Police were working with tow truck companies to have the vehicles removed, however there were concerns from tow truck operators who had been threatened by protesters, Parnell said.

Police were working with the council to address the food trucks and other facilities set up in the vicinity.

“We want this to be resolved quickly, but in a calm and methodical way,” said Wellington mayor Andy Foster.

Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan described those left as an “unruly ramshackle bunch”, and said they should be removed.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff A man with a tewhatewha at the protest at Parliament on Friday.

At least 122 protesters have been arrested so far. There were no arrests on Friday.

Additional reporting: Brontë Metekingi, Ellen O’Dwyer, Thomas Manch