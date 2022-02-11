Range of motivations among protesters hamper police efforts at Parliament

Protesters listen to music and speeches with police yet to make any arrests on Friday morning.

A range of motivations and the spread of misinformation among the anti-vaccine mandate protesters at Parliament are hampering police efforts to establish meaningful lines of communication with the occupation.

On Friday afternoon, ahead of “second wave” convoy of vehicles supposedly arriving in Wellington to bolster protester numbers on their fourth day of occupation, Superintendent Corrie Parnell said police monitoring the situation were struggling to clearly engage with occupiers.

“Police have identified a range of different causes and motivations among the protestors, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication,” he said.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Protest numbers grew slightly on Friday.

Misinformation on social media was proving to be an issue. Some factions in the protest were actively promoting false advice about people’s rights and police powers, which was misleading and factually incorrect, he said.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Morning scenes of the protest out on the grounds in front of Parliament and the Beehive.

The use of particular words or phrases by protesters would not impact the arrest of anybody involved in unlawful activity.

And under the Policing Act, anybody arrested and taken into police custody was required to provide their name, age, date of birth and address. They must also let police take their photograph and fingerprints.

It’s an offence not to comply with these requests.

These comments from police come in response to incorrect advice circulating on social media. The people posting the advice claimed there were ways to legally resist arrest by explicitly withholding consent.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Many parents were making their children hold signs at the protest on Friday. Pictured, a man stands behind a girl holding a sign saying, “police complicit with murder”.

Police said they were also concerned that people were encouraging children to be brought to the protest site to support their efforts. On Thursday, reporters observed children being put on the frontline by protesters, directly facing police.

Parnell said police would continue to take a measured approach to the now-unlawful protest. Parliament grounds were officially closed by Speaker Trevor Mallard early Thursday morning. As a result, any remaining protesters could be arrested for trespass.

“Police have been exercising their powers fairly and professionally, and have used force proportionate and relevant to the circumstances. Images and videos often do not provide the full context of the protest activity and the situation police staff face,” he said.

These comments come after a number of incidents where protesters have claimed the police response has been disproportionate or aggressive. And a handful of videos of arrests have been circulating on social media, with people questioning the tactics used by police.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff New barricades were erected overnight Thursday.

Parnell said some police staff were carrying batons on Friday morning, but the equipment was removed after it was deemed “not in line” with police’s current approach.

“Police continue to explore options to resolve the disruption to local businesses and allow free and safe movement around the city,” he said.

On Friday the number of protesters began to rise again, after a drop in occupiers on Thursday night. Many of these new protesters were children and young people, including toddlers. Protesters were also attempting to coordinate their own wardens, gate-guards and medics.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Protesters have set up their own food stalls on Friday.

Protesters set up more large gazebos and tents at Parliament on Friday ahead of a supposed second wave of protesters due to arrive on Friday afternoon, the size of which was unknown. A reporter in Auckland saw a convoy of five vehicles leaving the city on Friday morning.

More protesters were also due to arrive on Saturday, according to posts on social media.

More police were also arriving at Parliament from around the country. Overnight on Thursday, police set up floodlights and new cordons at the site.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Protesters display an image of police arresting a man on an earlier day of the protest.

Parnell earlier said police were working in an extremely difficult environment.

Wellingtonians were able to access Lambton Quay again on Friday after cars were moved from the area overnight Thursday. The street had been clogged by protesters’ illegally parked vehicles since Tuesday.

On Thursday afternoon, police started working with council parking wardens to ticket illegally parked vehicles, and to find a way to get them moved.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff A man with a taiaha at the protest at Parliament on Friday.

“It will get done,” Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said. “We want this to be resolved quickly, but in a calm and methodical way.”

Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan has described those left as an "unruly ramshackle bunch" and said they should be removed.

At least 122 protesters have been arrested so far.

Additional reporting: Bronte Metekingi, Ellen O’Dwyer