Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta and Omicron outbreaks - February 11

The sports day held at Auckland University of Technology North Campus in Northcote has been added to the Ministry of Health's official list on Friday evening between 10am and 3pm on February 4. (File photo)

A sports day held at an Auckland university campus is among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The sports day held at Auckland University of Technology North Campus in Northcote was added to the Ministry of Health's official list on Friday evening for anyone who was there between 10am and 3pm on February 4.

Those on campus during that time were asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Winnies, a gourmet Pizza bar in Queenstown, was added to the Ministry of Health’s official list on two separate occasions on Friday evening

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Several locations of interest for the Queenstown area were listed on Friday. (File photo)

Those using booths by the entrance and the bar's toilets between 10pm on February 4 and 1am on February 5 were considered to be a part of a close contact event.

They were asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately, as well as on day five after being exposed.

All other patrons during this time are being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until returning a negative test result, the ministry said.

The Longhorn Steak and Alehouse in Upper Hutt was also listed as a close contact event for anyone there between 5.50pm and 7.30pm on February 7.

Those in the steakhouse at this time were also asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately, as well as on day five after being exposed.

Earlier, Local Doctors Dawson in Auckland between 1.30pm and 2.15pm on February 7 was added to the official list on Friday afternoon, as a close contact event.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Cromwell Family Practice was listed as one of the latest locations of interest. (File photo)

As was the AirNZ lounge in Queenstown Airport between 7.14am and 9.45am on February 8, which was added as a close contact event.

Only those inside the lounge during this time needed to self-isolate and get tested immediately, as well as on day five after being exposed, the ministry said.

Vudu Cafe and Larder Queenstown was listed, between 12.34pm and 1.04pm on February 6 and 3.08pm and 3.30pm on February 7. Those at the cafe were asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Also added to the list as a close contact event was First Place Fitness in Te Rapa, Hamilton, between 4pm and 6.15pm on February 4.

Anyone there during that time was asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately, as well as on day five after being exposed.

The Pentecostal Church International Service held at Te Ao Mārama School on Hare Puke Drive in Flagstaff, Hamilton, was also added to the ministry's list, as a close contact event, earlier on Friday.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Several flights have been added to the Ministry of Health's list of locations of interest on Friday. (File photo).

Those who attended services on January 30 between 7.30am and 2pm, February 5 between 8am and 12.30pm, and February 6 between 7.30am and 1.30pm were asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately, as well as on day five after being exposed.

The same advice went to those visited the Weymouth Community Hall on Beihlers Rd between 7pm on February 5 and 12am on February 6.

Cromwell Family Practice on McNulty Rd was also added to the list. Those who visited on February 5 between 12.15pm and 1.15pm were asked to self-monitor for any Covid-19 symptoms.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, an Auckland event centre, a Queenstown bar and restaurant, a Wairarapa cafe and Queenstown Airport were listed as locations of interest.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A Queenstown liquor store, restaurants and bars and several flights are among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak. (File photo).

Anyone who visited Ellerslie Event Centre in Remuera, Auckland between 2pm February 4 and 12am on February 5, was asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately, as well as on day five after being exposed.

Cafe Medici in Martinborough between 10am and 11am on February 6 was also listed, as a close contact event, as was Queenstown Airport between 7.13pm and 8.30pm on February 6 and again between 7.08am and 10.30am on February 8.

Anyone at the airport during this time is asked to monitor their health until February 16, and to stay home if they feel unwell and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, the ministry said.

Liquor King in Queenstown between 1pm and 1.15pm on February 5 was also added to the official list on Friday afternoon.

Those at the liquor store are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until returning a negative test result.

Several other Otago locations were added:

Cardrona Hotel in Wanaka between 5.18pm and 5.50pm on February 5

Armando's Kitchen Italian Cafe/Restaurant between 12.24pm and 1pm on February 5 and 1pm and 1.45pm on Tuesday

Ballarat Bar in Queenstown between 7.55pm and 11pm on February 3 and between 7pm and 8.30pm on February 5 – both times were reported as a close contact event

Scroggin Coffee and Eatery Wānaka between 10.40am and 11.10am on February 6 – reported as a close contact event

The Bunker Queenstown between 1.30am and 2.30am on February 6 and Sunday 06 February

NZONE Skydiving Queenstown between 12.30pm and 1.45pm on February 5 – reported as close contact event

Flight JQ259 from Auckland to Wellington between 10.30am and 11.35am on February 4 was also added to the list as a close contact event. Those seated in rows 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 were considered close contacts, the ministry said.

As was flight JQ256 from Wellington to Auckland between 1pm and 1.50pm on February 6. Those seated in rows 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 were considered close contacts.

Flight NZ628 from Queenstown to Auckland between 8.30pm and 10.10pm on February 6.

Those seated in rows 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 were considered close contacts.

All those locations listed as close contact events were asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after exposure.

On Thursday, 18 new locations of interest were added to the official list, of which eight were listed in Queenstown.

It came after the first case of Omicron was reported in Queenstown on Thursday.

The lists below can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.