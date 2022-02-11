High Court dismisses vaccine protester's allegations against Health Minister

It comes after about 120 of the protesters were arrested the day before.

The High Court has dismissed claims against Health Minister Andrew Little brought by a protester in relation to the Pfizer vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccine protester Brett Power had filed in the High Court last week alleging Little had breached the Crimes Act by causing death that could have been prevented while making false statements or declarations.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Brett Power was arrested during the protests outside Parliament this week.

Power also alleged the Health Minister had breached the Bill of Rights.

In filing the allegations, Power wanted the minister to be brought to court to answer the charges while declaring the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Amendment Bill was in breach of the Bill of Rights Act and the Crimes Act.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Power delivered his complaints to the New Plymouth Police Station last week.

Power, who led a protest in New Plymouth last week and was arrested outside Parliament this week, also wanted the High Court to order that all Covid-19 instructions, orders and legislation from the minister’s response to the pandemic be rescinded and repealed.

Finally, Power wanted the special powers afforded Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern under the Epidemic Preparedness Act be removed, the Governor General remove the Prime Minister and her Government from office and New Plymouth police arrest and detain Little awaiting trial for his alleged claims.

In a written decision, Justice Cheryl Gwyn described Power’s statement of claim as lengthy.

“In general terms Mr Power’s complaints, so far as I can discern them, are that the defendant has relied on falsified information taken from what are alleged to have been fraudulent clinical trials of the vaccine, in order to pass Covid legislation,” the judgement said.

“Mr Power also pleads that the vaccine is not a traditional vaccine, it is a ‘genetic altering serum’ which does not give lasting immunity.”

Justice Gwyn said in order to bring a proceeding, Power had to set out a valid legal cause of action against Little under the law, which he had not.

“The first difficulty with the statement of claim is that it is unnecessarily prolix. In addition, the statement of claim is predominantly evidence rather than pleading or pleads irrelevant material.

“It does not clearly identify the main issues in respect of the defendant. It is difficult to understand what duties the defendant is said to owe.”

Justice Gwyn decided the appropriate course was to strike out the proceeding brought by Power because his concerns, as alleged, could not be turned into valid claims against this defendant which were able to be pursued through the High Court.

Meanwhile, Power told NZME that he was now spending his time preparing a case against police, a private prosecution, to fight the hundreds of arrests made over the past few days.

He said they would be gathering at the Wellington District Court at 10am on Monday and would be pleading not guilty to the charges against them.

Power claimed there was no legality to the arrests, and they had plenty of evidence thanks to video taken of the protest.

“We have the right to be on these grounds. Come, we need people here, that's what gives us safety in numbers and makes the point. But come peacefully, this is a peaceful protest. We will do no damage, no harm.”