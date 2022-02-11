Covid-19: Cromwell and Wānaka locations of interest listed, plus more Queenstown locations

Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild, is urged to get tested following a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Dunedin. (File photo)

Locations of interest associated with a Dunedin case of Covid-19 have begun to be added to the register, along with multiple new Queenstown cases.

On Saturday, February 5, visitors to Cromwell's Armando's Kitchen, an Italian cafe and restaurant on Melmore Tce, are deemed casual contacts if they were there between 12.24pm and 1pm.

Later that night, the Cardona Hotel in Wānaka is a location of interest between 5.18pm and 5.50pm.

In Queenstown, people who went to Ballarat Bar on Thursday, February 3, between 7.55pm and 11pm, and the same place on February 5 between 7pm and 8.30pm, and again from 10pm until midnight, are close contacts.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Cases in Queenstown and Dunedin, restaurants and bars named locations of interest

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta and Omicron outbreaks - February 10

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Omicron and Delta outbreaks – January 27



The Bunker, a fine dining restaurant and bar in Queenstown, is also a location of interest on Sunday, February 6, between 1.30am and 2.30am. Punters are considered casual contacts.

People who went to the Queenstown Airport in Frankton on February 6 between 7.13pm and 8.30pm are casual contacts and being asked to monitor their health until February 16.

Visitors to the NZONE Skydiving centre on 35 Shotover St, Queenstown, between 12.30 and 1.35pm on Saturday, February 5, are considered close contacts.

Between 1pm and 1.15pm the same day, visitors to the Queenstown Liquor King on Stanley St are casual contacts.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

On the Monday, February 7, casual contacts may have been exposed to Covid-19 at Vudu Cafe & Larder on Rees St, Queenstown, between 3.0pm8 and 3.30pm.

The next day, people in the Air NZ Lounge at the Queenstown Airport between 7.14am and 9.45am are considered close contacts.

All close contacts are being asked to get tested and self-isolate immediately. Casual contacts are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after the exposure time, and to isolate and get a test if symptoms develop.

The first Queenstown Covid-19 positive case was confirmed on Wednesday night, followed by a second case on Thursday who is a household contact of the original.

Their variant of Covid-19 is unconfirmed, as is the source of their infection.

At 9pm on Thursday, a Dunedin resident also tested positive for Covid-19. The Southern District Health Board said the case had also visited Cromwell and Wānaka during their infectious period.

As of 3pm Friday, no Dunedin locations of interest had been added.

The health board urged anyone who lives in or has visited any of those towns with cold or flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild, to self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19.

Testing centres:

Testing is available at many general practices, but you may need to ring and book in advance.

Dunedin Covid Community Testing Centre

Drive through/walk in - no appointment required

Open 11am to 7pm, seven days a week.

5 Malcolm St, Dunedin

Te Kāika Testing Centre

Drive through/walk in - no appointment required

Open 9am to 4pm, seven days a week

Victoria Rd (car park next to the ice rink), Dunedin

For more information please visit the WellSouth website https://wellsouth.nz/community/covid-19/ or call 0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847 8719)