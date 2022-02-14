MIQ could change to uphold the right of Kiwis to come home, Grounded Kiwis' lawyer says

As New Zealand's border reopening edges closer, families living in motels fear the country's housing crisis is about to get a whole lot worse.

Public health considerations have been prioritised over the right of New Zealanders overseas to come home, a lawyer representing the Grounded Kiwis Group told the High Court in Wellington on Monday.

The group – which has members in New Zealand and overseas, and says it is speaking for New Zealanders affected by managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) – is asking for a review of the system.

The group says that under the freedom of movement section of the Bill of Rights Act 1990, every New Zealand citizen has the right to enter the country. Grounded Kiwis alleged MIQ breached this right and the government acted unlawfully and unreasonably in setting it up and using it.

The lawyer for Grounded Kiwis, Paul Radich, QC, said the right to enter the country was not absolute and was subject to reasonable limits, but the limits the MIQ system imposed were not justified.

The pendulum had swung too far towards public health considerations and away from citizens’ right to be in New Zealand, he said.

The group has sued the Minister of Health, the Minister for Covid-19 Response, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment chief executive.

One of the group’s complaints is about the “lottery” model of allocating MIQ places, which limited rights because of the low odds and uncertainties, such as a person’s place in the queue for rooms was reset each time they entered an allocation round, regardless of how long they had been waiting.

A first-time entrant in the lottery system had the same chance as someone who had been trying for six months, Radich said.

The chance of getting an MIQ voucher in the lottery system was between 10 and 25 per cent, he said.

One man who wrote a statement for the court said he could not believe a group of New Zealanders sat down in a room and came up with a system that was so cruel.

Grounded Kiwis wants Justice Jill Mallon to make a formal declaration that the system is unlawful, unreasonable and breaches the Bill of Rights.

Under the Bill of Rights, the right for citizens to enter New Zealand is subject to reasonable limits prescribed by law “as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society”.

Radich said as well as New Zealanders wanting to return, groups such as musicians and sportspeople also used the rooms provided they met economic, cultural or social benefit grounds, even if they did not have a visa to enter the country when rooms were allocated to them.

Grounded Kiwis estimated those group allocations took away 15 per cent of the MIQ rooms.

Radich told the judge that the consequences of the MIQ system for people overseas had been devastating. A mother could not come home for her son’s funeral, children could not care for their sick parents, people had been isolated in countries where they had no visa, no accommodation, and were unable to work, he said.

They were depressed, devastated, developed mental illness and felt abandoned, he said.

The government needed to strive all the time, week by week, to find less limiting options to reduce the burden on people stuck overseas, Radich said.

Grounded Kiwis said halving managed isolation to seven days would have doubled the number of rooms available, and could have been done if the government had kept up with advances in testing and technology.

It was for the government parties in the case to show a shorter period of isolation, either 10 or seven days, would not have sufficed, another of the Grounded Kiwis lawyers, Lucila van Dam​, said.

When the claim was filed in October, spokeswoman Alexandra Birt said the group wasn’t challenging the need for some form of isolation, but she said it should be fair.

“They expected it to be proportionate. They expected that in an emergency, their government would have their back,” she wrote for Stuff on February 1.

Since the case was launched the Government announced changes to MIQ with a Reconnecting New Zealanders plan.

Grounded Kiwis asked for $170,000 in donations to fund its court case. A total of $197,030 had been donated by Monday. Money collected but not needed for the case will was to go to charity.

The hearing is due to last two days.