Covid-19 cases confirmed in Invercargill and Gore

The Southern District Health Board has confirmed positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Invercargill and Gore.

No locations of interest have been identified.

In a statement released on Friday night, the SDHB said if any locations of interest are identified they will be published on the Ministry of Health website.

The SDHB asks anyone with cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested for Covid-19 and isolate at home until a negative test result is returned. This includes anyone who is vaccinated.

The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant is a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. If you have these symptoms, please get tested as soon as possible.

The known cases are currently isolating at their respective homes and at this stage the Covid-19 variant has not been confirmed. Both cases recently visited the Queenstown area.

These cases will be counted in Saturday’s Ministry of Health case numbers.

Investigation into the sources of these cases is ongoing.