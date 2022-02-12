Soggy morning for Parliament protesters as they dig trenches to redirect sprinklers

As the anti-mandate protest at Parliament enters day four, police have overnight set up cordons and floodlights on the forecourt.

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are waking up to day five of their unlawful occupation at Parliament amid worsening weather and after a night battling the grounds’ sprinklers.

On Friday night the protesters began digging up trenches on Parliament’s lawn to redirect water from sprinklers from their tents–something which will cost the taxpayer to repair.

KEVIN STENT Muddy scenes on the grounds of Parliament at the anti mandate protest on Saturday.

Speaker Trevor Mallard was not immediately available for comment on the damage protesters were doing to the lawns late on Friday, and police referred questions about the damage to the Speaker’s office.

That came after Mallard turned them on for overnight Friday in a bid to remove protesters.

“Some people have suggested we add the vaccine in the water, but I don't think it works that way,” he said on Friday.

It was also raining in Wellington overnight, adding to soggy conditions at Parliament’s grounds, and heavy rain is expected in the capital on Saturday.

There were no arrests on Friday, and police said it was becoming increasingly difficult to communicate with protesters due to the “vast array of interest groups” who were occupying the site, and their conflicts with each other.

Over Friday the number of protesters began to steadily rise, after a drop in occupiers on Thursday night. Many of these new protesters were children and young people, including toddlers. More protesters were due to arrive on Saturday, according to social media.

KEVIN STENT A protester takes a morning wash in a ditch dug on the grounds of Parliament on Saturday.

Wellingtonians were able to access Lambton Quay again on Friday after vehicles were moved from the area by protesters on Thursday night.

But Molesworth St remained blocked by more than 100 vehicles including large trucks, camper vans and cars.

Police were working with tow truck companies to have those vehicles removed, however there were concerns from tow truck operators who had been threatened by protesters, Wellington district commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said.

Police were working with Wellington City Council to address food trucks and other facilities set up in the area.