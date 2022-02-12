Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta and Omicron outbreaks - February 12

Several locations of interest from Queenstown were added to the Ministry of Health's official list on Saturday. (File photo).

A Queenstown restaurant is among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Joes Garage Five Mile in Frankton between 11.15am and 12.30pm on February 7 was added to the Ministry of Health's official list on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who visited the restaurant at this time were asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

The same was being asked of those who were at Auckland University of Technology's south campus in Manukau on February 3 between 9am and 5.30pm, on February 4 between 8.15am and 9.30am and on February 8 between 9am and 3.30pm.

READ MORE:

* Covid case numbers in South Canterbury remain at one

* Covid-19: TAB in Māngere, lunch bar in Hamilton among new locations of interest

* Covid-19: Waikato cafe and restaurant and Far North supermarket latest locations of interest



Peter Meecham/Stuff Auckland University of Technology's south campus in Manukau was added on three separate occasions to the Ministry of Health's official list on Saturday afternoon. (File photo).

There have been several other locations from across the country added to list on Saturday.

New World Remarkables Park in Frankton between 7.30am and 7.45am on February 6 was added to the Ministry of Health's official list on Saturday afternoon.

As was the Queenstown Events Centre between 6.45pm to 9pm on February 8.

Those inside the centre’s gym at this time were considered close contacts and were being asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after exposure.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mackenzies café, bar and grill on State Highway 8 in Lake Tekapo was added as a close contact event to the Ministry of Health's official list on Saturday morning. (File photo).

Those in the centre’s shopping complex were listed as casual contacts and were being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until returning a negative test result, the ministry said.

Cowboy bar on Searle Ln in Queenstown was also added as a close contact event between 7pm and 10pm on February 6.

Those inside the bar were also being asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after exposure.

Earlier, Manukau City Medical Centre in Auckland was added as a close contact event to the Ministry of Health's list.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

Anyone who visited the centre between 9.30am and 10am on February 8 were being asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after exposure.

Also added was the Wānaka Lavender Farm on Morris Rd between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on February 7.

Those at the farm were being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until returning a negative test result, the ministry said.

Mackenzies café, bar and grill on State Highway 8 in Lake Tekapo was also added as a close contact event to the official list.

Those who visited the café and bar between 5pm and 5.45pm on February 6 are asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after exposure. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health, the ministry said.

These most recent locations follow about 28 others from across the country that were added on Friday, many of which were in Queenstown and Central Otago.

The Ministry of Health announced a record 446 new Covid-19 community cases on Friday.

The lists below can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.