Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta and Omicron outbreaks - February 13

Several locations of interest from Queenstown were added to the Ministry of Health's official list on Saturday. (File photo).

Five more Queenstown restaurants and two flights from the town are among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Wanaka venues, the Cardrona Hotel and Wanaka Lavender Farm were also listed as locations of interest by the Ministry of Health on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who visited Cardrona Hotel between 5.18pm and 5.50pm on February 5 was asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after exposure.

The same was being asked of those who were at the Wanaka Lavender Farm between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on February 5.

Queenstown’s Lone Star Cafe & Bar, Pier Restaurant & Bar Queenstown, Zephyr, Pog Mahones Irish Pub & Restaurant, and The Ballarat were added to the Ministry of Health's official list on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who visited Lone Star Cafe & Bar between 6pm and 7pm on February 6 were asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

The same was being asked of those who were at Pog Mahones Irish Pub & Restaurant between 5pm and 6pm on February 7.

Anyone who visited Pier Restaurant between 12 and 1pm on February 6 were being treated as close contacts and were asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after exposure.

The same was asked of anyone who visited Zephyr bar between 2.30am and 3.30am on February 9, and The Ballarat between 7.55pm and 11.00pm on February 3.

Two flights were listed as close contact locations of interest on Sunday – Flight JQ235 Auckland to Christchurch, and Flight JQ258 Wellington to Auckland.

Upper Hutt gym CityFitness Upper Hutt Central was also listed. Anyone at the gym between 1.40pm and 3.10pm on February 10 was asked to self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

These most recent locations follow about 28 others from across the country that were added on Friday, many of which were in Queenstown and Central Otago.

The Ministry of Health announced 810 new community cases on Sunday.

The lists below can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.