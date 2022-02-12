Covid-19: Record 454 new community cases, 27 in hospital

The Ministry of Health has announced a record 454 new community cases of Covid-19.

There are also 27 people in hospital, rising by four in the last 24 hours. None of those people are in intensive care.

A case has also been confirmed in South Canterbury, meaning there are now two active cases in the region.

The new community cases are located in: Northland (12), Auckland (294), Waikato (72), Bay of Plenty (23), Lakes (8), Hawke’s Bay (7), MidCentral (5), Taranaki (1), Wellington (5), Hutt Valley (12), Wairarapa (2), Southern (13).

In relation to the new South Canterbury case, the Ministry named Mackenzies Cafe Bar & Grill in Tekapo as a location of interest.

They are asking anyone who was there between 5.00pm and 5.45pm on February 6 to self-isolate, get a test, and record their visit online.

Supplied/Supplied A Ministry of Health graph shows the daily number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there are eight new cases at the border. Three came from India, one each from Australia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, while one traveller’s full itinerary is yet to be revealed.

There has been a steady increase in daily cases since the middle of the week, rising from 204 on Wednesday to a record 446 on Friday.

Rogelio V Solis/AP N95 masks offer the best protection against the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health has told Kiwis to expect the case numbers to fluctuate, but will continue increasing over the upcoming weeks.

On Friday, someone was jabbed with the 10 millionth dose of the vaccine in New Zealand.

More than 57,000 booster jabs were administered as well, bringing the total so far to just over 1.8 million.

Tairāwhiti reached two vaccination milestones on Saturday, with their eligible population reaching 90 per cent fully vaccinated, making them the 18th district health board to reach the mark.

On Thursday Northland finally hit the 90 per cent first dose vaccination mark, meaning each region has now ticked off that milestone.

As of Friday, 43 percent of children between 5 and 11 years have had their first dose of the vaccine.