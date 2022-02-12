Covid-19: Prisoners in quarantine after 22 inmates and two staff test positive

Stuff health reporter Hannah Martin puts reader questions on Omicron to a panel of health experts.

More than two hundred inmates at a south Auckland prison have been put into quarantine as they try to stem a Covid-19 outbreak.

Twenty-two inmates and two staff at Kohuora Auckland South Corrections Facility​ (ASCF) have returned positive Rapid Antigen Tests in the last 36 hours, with officials still waiting on PCR tests to confirm the results.

Some of those 22 men are “mildly symptomatic”, the Department of Corrections confirmed.

A block housing 226 inmates has been placed into quarantine, while staff there are dressed in full PPE - including masks, gloves, glasses and gowns.

Also, 39 staff members have been identified as close contacts and stood down.

There are 771 prisoners at ASCF and more than 350 staff members on the books at the prison.

“Our top priority is safety”, a spokeswoman for Serco, the private company running the prison, said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A block housing 226 inmates has been placed into quarantine. (File photo)

“With the rise of Covid cases in the community in recent weeks, we have established protocols in place to manage this situation,” she said.

Corrections Northern Regional commissioner Lynette Cave​ said outbreaks in prisons can be “devastating”, so her department was supporting Serco.

Vaccination rates within New Zealand’s prison walls are lagging behind those outside, although 80 percent of ASCF’s population is fully vaccinated.

Corrections is also caring for one man at Northland Region Corrections Facility and one man at Mt Eden Corrections Facility with Covid-19, Cave said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Twenty-two inmates and two staff members at ASCF have returned positive Rapid Antigen Tests in the last 36 hours. (File photo)

She said there were five other Corrections staff in the Northern region with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic in New Zealand in March 2020, Corrections have managed over 80 prisoners with covid-19, Cave said.

Prison officials have tried to get out ahead of the virus by implementing a number of protocols to prevent outbreaks happening.

No face-to-face visits are allowed, and a vaccine mandate is in force for prison staff, leading to a number of resignations.

Planning is also under way for the establishment of regional hub units to accommodate prisoners with Covid-19.

Recently, Corrections’ chief custodial officer, Neil Beales​ told Stuff he believed they were well-prepared to manage an outbreak, but as with other government agencies, it wasn’t “immune to the disruption of Covid-19”.

“Since March 2020 we have continuously planned for how we can safely operate at reduced staffing levels, in the event significant numbers of staff are unwell or need to isolate,” he said.