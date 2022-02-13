Covid-19: 'Sharp increase' as 810 new community cases reported in Omicron outbreak

There are 810 new Covid-19 community cases today, and 32 people are in hospital.

The Ministry of Health said the “sharp increase” in case numbers on Sunday is a reminder that, as expected, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now spreading in New Zealand as seen overseas.

“Our expectation is that cases will continue to increase over the coming weeks, and we’re asking people to do all they can to slow the spread of the virus and protect themselves and their whānau,” the ministry said in its daily update.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Ministry of Health says Covid-19 testing should be reserved for those who most need it: Those with symptoms, close contacts and those asked to get a test by health officials. (File photo)

Getting vaccinated, staying home if unwell, wearing a mask, using physical distancing and scanning in using the NZ Covid Tracer app are all helpful, it advises.

The latest daily case numbers are a 78 per cent jump from Saturday, when there were 454 new community cases. There were eight new cases at the border on Sunday.

The new community cases on Sunday were located across the country: Northland (13), Auckland (623), Waikato (81), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (11), Hawke’s Bay (8), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (6), Taranaki (5), Tairawhiti (3), Wellington (15), Hutt Valley (10), Nelson Marlborough (2), Canterbury (3), South Canterbury (2), Southern (14).

On top of the community cases, there were 18 cases of Covid-19 identified at the border, five of which are historical.

Of the 32 people in hospital with Covid-19, two do not have active infections. They are based at hospitals at Whangārei (1), North Shore (4), Middlemore (8), Auckland (15), Tauranga (1), Rotorua (1), Wellington (1), Christchurch (1).

Health Minister Andrew Little said New Zealand’s hospitals are ready to cope with an increase in numbers.

Staff and patients have tested positive for Covid-19 at Auckland City Hospital. (File photo)

Two older people’s wards at Auckland City Hospital continue to be closed to new admissions, discharges and visitors after six staff and seven patients tested positive for Covid-19.

A staff member from one of the hospital's older people's wards recently became symptomatic and returned a positive result. Staff and patients in two older people’s wards were tested, and another 12 cases were found.

Testing on the wards continues, and Auckland District Health Board has plans in place to manage staffing levels on the wards, until it is safe for everyone to return to work, a spokeswoman said.

The ministry is asking people to “stick to the basics” this weekend to reduce the chances of catching or spreading Covid-19.

This includes wearing a mask and physical distancing when out and about – especially among strangers – and scan in using the Covid-19 Tracer App.

“Scanning in will ensure you are alerted quickly if you are exposed to someone with Covid-19.”

The ministry is also urging people to only get a test if they have cold or flu symptoms, if they have been at a location of interest, or if they have been asked to get tested by a health official.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre/Supplied The Mt Wellington vaccination centre, which has been operating as a drive-through, is moving inside on Sunday due to the bad weather. (File photo)

“There is good testing capacity throughout the country, but unnecessary testing could delay results for those who urgently need them,” the ministry said on Saturday.

There were 22,196 tests done between 1pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday.

Nearly 55,500 vaccinations were administered on Saturday, including 49,523 booster doses and 4256 paediatric doses.

The ministry said more than 214,000 New Zealanders rolled up their sleeves to get their booster shot during The Big Boost – a national week of action encouraging the booster shot.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Cyclone Dovi has lashed the country with strong winds, closing Auckland’s Harbour Bridge and a number of vaccination clinics in the city.

Meanwhile, gale-force winds and rain from Cyclone Dovi have closed three vaccination centres in Auckland, and forced some indoors.

Three sites – drive-throughs at Westgate and Airport Park and Ride, and The Cloud on Queen’s Wharf – are closed on Sunday due to the weather.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre clinical director Dr Anthony Jordan says there are still plenty of options for people to get their booster dose, or to bring their tamariki aged 5 to 11 along to get their first dose today.

“Many of our sites remain open, including Albany, Otara, Henderson and Tamaki ... There are around 100 pharmacies also open right across the city.”

Vaccination centres in Orewa and Mt Wellington, which usually operate as drive-throughs, have moved to delivering vaccinations inside on Sunday.

On Friday, nearly 65,000 Covid-19 vaccines were administered, including 57,364 booster doses and 2482 paediatric doses.