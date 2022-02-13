Covid-19: No cases at Wellington protest despite rumour, ministry confirms

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

There are no notified cases of Covid-19 at the Wellington protest at Parliamaent despite rumours circulating online, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Social media reports speculated a woman at the protest may have Covid-19, but Wellington’s Regional Public Health Unit confirmed it wasn’t aware of any cases at the protest. It encouraged everyone to be vigilant and get a test if they become unwell with symptoms.

It comes as 810 new community cases were recorded across the country on Sunday.

Wellington recorded 15 new cases, with one person in hospital, and Hutt Valley has 10 new cases.

Earlier, Professor Michael Baker said the ongoing protest, which had seen hundreds of people sharing tents and cooking facilities, posed a public health risk.

New locations of interest include Flight JQ258 from Wellington to Auckland on February 7 from 12.15pm to 1.20pm. Travellers seated in rows 9,10,11,12, and 13 are considered close contacts and should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Ross Giblin Health authorities are not aware of any cases at the Wellington protest.

City Fitness in central Upper Hutt is also a location of interest on February 10 from 1.40pm-3.10pm. Those at the gym at the time are considered close contacts.

On Friday, a positive case of Covid-19 was announced in the Petone Central School and St Patrick’s Silverstream school communities.

Petone Central School shut on Friday, and asked parents to keep their children at home, so teachers could prepare for online learning. The positive case was at the school on Tuesday, February 8.

St Patrick’s Silverstream was not shut, but had sent about 100 students and seven staff home on Friday, after they were identified as close contacts, rector Steve Bryan, said. The positive case – a year 12 student had not been at school since Tuesday, February 8, he said.