Covid-19: Infection rate could be ten times reported case numbers, epidemiologist says

Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95, and shows three hacks to make your surgical masks fit better.

As Covid numbers approach the threshold for moving to phase two of the Omicron response, epidemiologists say the infection rate may be much higher.

Professor Kurt Krause​, from the University of Otago's Department of Biochemistry, said we’re now in the “rapid doubling phase”, after cases leapt from 454 on Saturday to a record 810 on Sunday.

It's likely numbers will soon exceed 1000 a day, he said. “It’s clear we’re finally fully into the Omicron phase.”

The true number of infections in the community could be ten times higher than the reported cases, Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Sharp increase' as 810 new community cases reported in Omicron outbreak

* South Island's low Covid-19 numbers not just down to luck, expert says

* Covid-19: What does the red light setting actually do to combat the Omicron outbreak?



That’s because not everyone will experience symptoms that would prompt them to get a test, and because of the lag between a person being infected, having symptoms, getting tested and receiving a result. Sunday’s numbers reflect people who were exposed to the virus about a week ago.

Krause said while not all cases will be picked up, that’s normal for a rapidly spreading infectious disease.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff People are urged to mask up and keep scanning as Omicron spreads through the community.

People should expect to see case numbers rise “very steeply”, Baker said.

Phase two of the Government’s Omicron outbreak plan will kick in when the case numbers reach around 1000.

Cabinet is due to meet on Monday and will consider any changes to the phases after reviewing the latest information.

In phase two, Government will reduce self-isolation requirements from 10 to 7 days, and rely more on digital technology to manage spread.

On Thursday, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said phase two was likely to be reached within two weeks.

Krause said Sunday’s record case numbers were “fully anticipated”.

“We’re ready for it, we’re vaccinated, we’re getting towards being boosted.”

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles, from the University of Auckland, said it was important to watch the seven-day average as “we often see these big rises, and then they might drop”.

There will be a clearer picture of how the Omicron outbreak is tracking later this week, she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Get your booster now is the message from experts.

The high case numbers were a reminder for everyone to do what they could to reduce their chances of getting infected, she said: “Get vaccinated and wear a mask”.

Other experts echoed her call for all eligible New Zealanders to get their booster as soon as they can.

Baker said it won’t be long before the majority of the country will be exposed to the virus. With the booster taking up to two weeks before it offers full protection, people should not delay getting them, he said.