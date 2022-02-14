Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta and Omicron outbreaks - February 14

Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium has been named a location of interest for Monday, February 7. (file photo)

A Queenstown bar, a school swimming pool, and Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium are the latest locations of interest linked to Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who visited Cowboys Bar in Queenstown between 1.13am and 2.30am on Sunday, February 6 is a close contact, and should self-isolate immediately and get tested, the ministry advises.

Visitors to Kelly Tarlton’s between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Monday, February 7 are also close contacts.

The same goes for visitors to New Windsor School Swimming Pool in Auckland from 8.10am to 1.15pm on Sunday, February 6.

Other new locations of interest are The Bank Space in Grey Lynn and World’s End Bar in Tauranga, both of which are close contact locations.

Google Maps Worlds End Bar in Tauranga has been named a location of interest by the Ministry of Health.

People should self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after being at any of these locations. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

The lists below can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.