Covid-19: 56 pupils are isolating in Dunedin after positive community case

Fifty-six pupils in the combined year 5 and 6 class at Musselburgh School are all considered close contacts of a Covid-19 case and are in isolation.

Two year groups at a Dunedin primary school are isolating after a member of the school community tested positive for Covid-19.

The 56 students in years 5 and 6 at Musselburgh School are deemed close contacts and have been asked by the Ministry of Health to self-isolate, along with any unvaccinated household members – such as other children who are ineligible for the vaccine, principal Rob Taylor says​.

“Like a lot of schools we have joint classes ... the students are taught in separate groups, but share a break time, which is why they are all considered close contacts.”

The Ministry of Health told the school of the positive case on Sunday, and the school then informed parents in an email that vaccinated family members would still be able to go to school and work.

Pupils in years 1 to 4 could still go to school.

Taylor was unaware of any other schools connected to his school’s case.

“We’re the first in the Southern District Health Board to be affected like this ... the support from our school community has been magnificent.”

He said all pupils from the affected cohort had been wearing masks, unless they had an exemption, as per the mandate.

On Thursday, three cases of Covid-19 were identified in the Otago community – two in Queenstown and one in Dunedin, who had been travelling through Central Otago during their infectious period.

That number jumped to 27 across Otago and Southland on Sunday.

The health board has been asked for clarity on where those cases are located.

On Saturday evening, the health board announced new safety measures in its hospitals to decrease the spread of Covid-19.

Staff in high-risk areas like the emergency department and maternity would wear eye protection as well as N95 masks.

Patients may also have to wear an N95 mask, at the discretion of clinical staff, and would have to get Covid-19 tested on admission to a ward.

Visitors can only come one at a time per patient and will not be allowed into a hospital unmasked, even with a mask exemption.

Through a press release, the health board said, “We understand that some of these changes may be upsetting for patients and visitors. But these measures have been put in place to keep patients, visitors, staff and the community safe.

“If you have a loved one in hospital and are unsure about visiting, please phone the ward before you plan to visit them. The individual ward staff will be able to inform you of what is happening in their individual areas.”