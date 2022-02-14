Covid-19: As hundreds rallied at Parliament, another mandate tussle played out in Te Aroha

Jacinda Ardern says the protest has "tipped well beyond" being about a protest about vaccine mandates to harassment.

While hundreds of protestors camped out in Parliament rallying against Covid-19 vaccination mandates, a Waikato councillor protested a little closer to home.

Te Aroha councillor, Caitlin Casey, asked elected members of the Matamata-Piako district to drop vaccine pass requirements under the red and orange traffic light settings, except for those mandated by central Government.

The motion was defeated, with counterparts saying the majority of the community were vaccinated and they needed to follow the decision made in December.

At an extraordinary council meeting last year, the majority of councillors agreed that, under the red traffic light, vaccine passes are required when entering all council facilities, except the refuse transfer stations, and passes are only required under orange when entering the Te Aroha Mineral Spas.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Crowds at the anti-mandate protest in Wellington.

Casey said council rushed the decision through and said she made a mistake by voting yes to requiring vaccine passes at red.

“I would like to rectify my mistake and ask that this can be changed now,” she said.

Casey is unable to attend council meetings in person as she refuses to disclose her vaccination status.

YOUTUBE Councillors Caitlin Casey, bottom right, and James Sainsbury, top right, tune into Matamata-Piako District Council's online meeting.

“I’m not anti-vax, or pro-vax, I’m pro-freedom of choice.”

Casey said she has been approached by people in the community asking that the mandates be removed.

“If we are employed by the people, we should be listening to the people.”

Casey said a young disabled man was refused entry to the Te Aroha pools because he wasn’t double vaccinated.

Casey said the man had been going to Te Aroha pools over the past few months without any incident

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Stuff took a walk through the anti-vaccine mandate protest on February 11.

Resident Peter Volker, who spoke to councillors at this month’s meeting, said there are “so many attacks on our freedoms at present, and councils asking for vaccine passports when these are not required by the Government, is putting further restrictions on our freedoms.

“What will a passport achieve to reduce severe Covid damages?” he asked.

Councillors agreed that no matter what decision they made, one area of society will be disrupted.

Hundreds of anti-vaccine mandate protesters are camping out in Wellington, after arriving in convoys from around New Zealand on February 8.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Anti-mandate and freedom protesters continue the protest on Parliament grounds despite heavy rain and strong winds. Captured on day six of the protest.

Protesters have claimed their rally is a peaceful one, but many have been abusive to members of the public and made death threats to media covering the event, and punched and kicked police.

More than 120 people have been arrested during the protest thus far.

Matamata councillor James Sainsbury said this was “not time to go wobbly”.

“We knew from early December that Omicron represented a high transmissible variant and was clogging up health care systems in the UK ... I do not want to have a child that needs ICU capacity care and is unable to go because ICU is filled to the brim with unvaccinated individuals with Covid-19,” Sainsbury said.

“I think of all the people in the council room at the moment, I understand best the inconveniences of social distancing. I had to stay on my section for 70 days with three young children during the original outbreak. I was living with somebody, a vulnerable loved person, who had Covid-19.”

Sainsbury said there are still people in the community yet to receive their booster.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Matamata councillor James Sainsbury said he didn’t want to see children unable to get care because ICU beds were filled with unvaccinated individuals.

He said the earliest he could get his booster was early February. “I’m a white, privileged, middle-class man and twice I've gone to get my booster and it hasn’t been available. So for those who are less privileged than me, creating an environment where there’s high transmission is offensive.

“Vaccine mandates aren't forever, it’s a holding pattern for those to get vaccinated. For now, we need to stay the course and stay the decision we made.”

Both Matamata councillor Sue Whiting and Te Aroha councillor Teena Cornes said that the unvaccinated had to be protected.

“I’m not worried for myself, I’m fine. I’m protecting those that aren’t vaccinated. Calm down people, take a couple of months and let’s see what’s happening in another month,” Whiting said.