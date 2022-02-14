Covid-19: 19 new cases confirmed in Southland and Otago

Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks is among those who have already been asked to isolate as Omicron reaches the south.

The Ministry of Health has announced 19 new cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago.

This brings the total number of cases in the Southern District Health Board catchment area to 49 in the current outbreak, based on updates from the ministry over the weekend.

Nationally, 981 community cases and 39 hospitilisations were reported on Monday.

Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks has been cleared after being deemed a casual contact, as Covid-19 cases in Southland and Otago continue to grow.

Hicks confirmed that he had been asked to isolate pending his negative Covid-19 test, which he received a day and a half later, he said.

Southlanders are still waiting for a list of locations of interest after the first two cases of the virus were announced in Invercargill and Gore late on Friday night.

Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade members are also isolating.

A Southern District Health Board spokesperson said on Sunday that 200 close contacts were isolating in Southland and Otago after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case.

Those identified as close contacts had been contacted by Public Health staff, the spokesperson said.

Hicks said: “None of us should be surprised that we’re in this situation. We’ve been warned for months.”

The best defence against the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was to get vaccinated, he said.

As of Sunday, 96 per cent of eligible residents in the Southern DHB catchment area were double vaccinated.

A suburb-level breakdown, released Wednesday, showed 24 suburbs in Southland and Otago were yet to hit the 90 per cent mark for two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Palmerston and Riverton had the lowest rates with 85 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.