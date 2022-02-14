Covid-19: 51 cases in Southland and Otago

A staff member at an Invercargill retirement village has tested positive for Covid-19. [Generic file photo]

The Ministry of Health announced 19 new cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago on Monday.

There were 51 active cases in the Southern District Health Board catchment area as of midnight on Sunday, with 38 cases added in the previous 48 hours.

Nationally, 981 community cases and 39 hospitalisations were reported on Monday.

This comes as cases have been confirmed at an Invercargill retirement village and a Gore primary school.

A staff member at Clare House Retirement Village in Invercargill has tested positive for Covid-19, while a second has returned a positive rapid antigen test result.

Radius Care, the business that owns Clare House, confirmed the news in a letter to residents.

In the letter, chief operations officer Jane Smart says the first worker will remain in isolation while she recovers from the infection, while the second is isolating while she awaits the result of a PCR test.

“The exposure times and locations of the [confirmed positive] staff member are limited. We are pleased to confirm that all other staff who were rapid antigen tested returned negative results Saturday, Sunday and today,” Smart wrote Monday.

All residents who were rapid antigen tested also returned negative results, she said.

Clare House was working with the Southern District Health Board and would continue following their guidance, Smart wrote.

The retirement village has been closed to visitors.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed a positive case at Gore Main School.

Ministry spokesperson Nancy Bell said the ministry was working with the school and Public Health staff to help the school identify and trace contacts and communicate with the parent community.

“We will continue to work with the school to support them through this process,” Bell said.

Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks was cleared over the weekend after being deemed a casual contact.

Hicks confirmed that he had been asked to isolate pending his negative Covid-19 test, which he received a day and a half later, he said.

Southlanders are still waiting for a list of locations of interest after the first two cases of the virus were announced in Invercargill and Gore late on Friday night.

Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade members are also isolating.

A Southern District Health Board spokesperson said on Sunday that 200 close contacts were isolating in Southland and Otago after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case.

Those identified as close contacts had been contacted by Public Health staff, the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Health is only reporting locations of interest in incidents where it cannot identify everyone who may have been exposed.

Hicks said: “None of us should be surprised that we’re in this situation. We’ve been warned for months.”

The best defence against the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was to get vaccinated, he said.

As of Sunday, 96 per cent of eligible residents in the Southern DHB catchment area were double vaccinated.

A suburb-level breakdown, released Wednesday, showed 24 suburbs in Southland and Otago were yet to hit the 90 per cent mark for two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Palmerston and Riverton had the lowest rates with 85 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.

A WellSouth spokesperson said 1800 PCR tests had been taken in Southland and Otago by 4pm, but that testing centres would be open until 7pm.

For comparison, between 277 and 370 swabs were taken a day throughout the district over the festive season.