Repeated Covid rule-breaching restaurant Lotus-Heart swearing customers to 'covenant of silence' through private contracts

A Christchurch restaurant fined $44,000 for continued Covid rule breaches has set up a private society in an attempt to avoid any further punishment.

Lotus-Heart vegetarian restaurant now requires anyone who enters its premises to sign a private contract swearing to a “covenant of silence” of any happenings inside the restaurant.

The contract, which Stuff has seen, also pledges any individual who signs it to commit to a “private donation guided by each member’s personal choices”.

A small group of long-time Lotus-Heart customers, who did not wish to be named, were still attending the restaurant following its Covid-19 breaches and fines, but said the introduction of private contracts in order to dine there was “a step too far.”

The group had been loyal to the restaurant for over 15 years, but had now cut ties.

The former customers said they became disillusioned with owner Bhuvah Thurston after the inclusion of private contracts and the distancing from Sri Chinmoy.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Bhuvah Thurston's restaurant, the Lotus-Heart in Christchurch, was born out of her association with Sri Chinmoy - an Indian spiritual teacher. (Video first published February, 2020)

“It’s sad that is has become an exclusive club for those who are anti-mandate,” a former customer said.

“If things returned to normal, I would go back.”

They first became involved with Lotus-Heart through Sri Chinmoy and their love for running.

Another loyal customer, who attended Sri Chinmoy meetings at the restaurant for years, said they noticed a significant drop-off in customer numbers “due to potential exposure to Covid.”

“Once we noticed they stopped wearing masks, we stopped going,” they said.

The contract stipulated members “agree to maintain the privacy of the association amongst other members”.

“The purpose of this association is to provide a venue for the purposes of assembly, private enterprise, spiritual assemblage...and personal sovereign free will of each member and assembly together.”

Only people aged 18 or older could become a member, however children could be added to their parents memberships.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A sign on the door of Lotus Heart refers to its newly implemented “private contract association.”

Signing of the contract gave the person access to food and beverages at Lotus Heart and allowed them to attend events there.

“All members are bound by a covenant of silence that requires to preserve and protect the sanctity and privacy of the matters, books, records, sessions... and not subject to subpoena or warrant from any public office, agency, officer, or agent thereof.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Sri Chinmoy Centre revoked Lotus Heart’s membership to its organisation last month due to continued “anti-mandate” behaviour. (File photo).

Worksafe confirmed it is in touch with Lotus Heart and had informed the owner their business still had regulatory expectations to meet, regardless of how they classified themselves.

WorkSafe issued $20,000 in fines to Lotus Heart in December after Stuff revealed potential breaches in October. Owner Bhuvah Thurston’s unwillingness to engage with inspectors and further breaches at the restaurant resulted in another $24,000 in fines last month.

The fines were for not having systems in place to check vaccine passes, not displaying signage indicating it is checking vaccine passes, not ensuring a QR code was displayed in a prominent place, and not ensuring a QR code is displayed at the entrance.

The restaurant’s relationship with the Sri Chinmoy Centre in New Zealand came to an end last month after more than 20 years following continued “disregard for the current mandates in place,” New Zealand’s Sri Chinmoy Centre director Jogyata Dallas previously said.

If it continued to be non-compliant, more fines, prosecution and closure of the business for up to 24 hours was possible.

Lotus-Heart claimed more than $154,000 from the Government’s Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.