Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta and Omicron outbreaks - February 20

Two additional flights between Auckland and Wellington are among the latest location of interest released on Sunday by the Ministry of Health.

Air New Zealand’s flight NZ691 from Auckland to Wellington on February 11, 7.30pm to 8.30pm, and flight NZ402 from Wellington to Auckland on February 11, 6am to 7.05am, have been recorded on the ministry’s list.

Anyone who was on these flights and sat in rows highlighted on the ministry’s website are deemed close contacts. They have been asked to self-isolate for seven days and get tested on day 5 after they were exposed.

Meanwhile, more central Auckland bars and eateries have been listed as locations linked to the outbreak, including Sweet Affairs in Parnell, Anthology Lounge on Krangahape Rd, St Alice on Quay St and the rooftop restaurant at QT Hotel on the viaduct.

Earlier on Sunday, a raft of other Auckland bars were added to the list on Sunday afternoon – Danny Doolan’s in the CBD, the Lula Inn on Quay St, Doolan Brothers in Ellerslie, Brothers Beer in Onehunga, The Good Home Bar in Mount Eden, Charlie Baxter’s in Ellerslie and Chapel Bar in Ponsonby.

Equippers Church in Auckland’s Manukau was added to the list for the dates February 12 and February 13. Its youth group on February 11 was also attended by a Covid case.

Good Spirits Hospitality/Supplied Danny Doolan’s Bar and Restaurant in the Auckland CBD was visited by a Covid case on February 13, between 12 midnight and 2am.

Meanwhile, two flights have been listed as Covid exposure sites. They are Air New Zealand’s flight NZ402 from Wellington to Auckland on February 11, 6am to 7.02am, and NZ8322 from Nelson to Wellington on February 16, 7.01pm to 7.26pm.

Earlier on Sunday, Jetstar flights between Christchurch and Wellington were added to the list.

People who were at these locations at the public exposure times are considered close contacts.

They need to self-isolate for seven days, get a test five days after the exposure, monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if feeling unwell.

People should also record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800-358-5453 so contact tracers can get in touch.

The lists below include locations of interest for Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and outside of those cities (other).

