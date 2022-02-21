Covid-19: Southern cases reach 484, 21 in Invercargill

A growing number of Covid-19 infections are being reported among Southern teens.

Southland and Otago's Covid-19 case numbers have grown to 484, with 86 new community cases reported in the Southern region on Monday.

As of midnight Sunday, there were 244 cases in the Queenstown-Lakes District,, nine cases in Central Otago, one in Clutha, five in Gore, seven in the Southland District area, and 10 in Waitaki.

There was a big jump in numbers in Dunedin, from 41 cases on Friday to 187 cases by Sunday night while cases in Invercargill jumped from six on Friday to 21.

A total of 3632 Covid-19 PCR tests were taken in the southern district over the weekend.

The majority of these tests – 2802 – were taken in Dunedin, where authorities have been dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in the city’s student quarter after parties were identified as places of interest.

As of 1pm Monday, there were 239 close contacts isolating throughout the Southern district – 70 of these were in the Queenstown-Lakes district and 157 were in Dunedin.

The southern district with the most Covid cases, Queenstown, confirmed another school case on Monday.

Queenstown Primary School is the latest school in the Wakatipu Basin to be added to the list of places with Covid-19 cases.

A letter was sent out to parents on Monday notifying them of a Covid-19 case in the school community and staff were working to notify close contacts of the confirmed case.

“If your child is in Room 28, stay home until we provide you with an update,’’ principal Fiona Cavanah said.

Wakatipu High School confirmed a case last week. Arrowtown Primary had no confirmed cases, but close contacts in isolation.

A growing number of teenagers were being infected, with cases in the 10 to 19 age-bracket rising from 25 at midnight Thursday to 96 by midnight on Saturday and 141 by midnight Sunday.

People in their 20s still represented the majority of southern infections, with 173 cases in those between the ages of 20 and 29, as of midnight Sunday.

There were also 12 cases in children younger than 9, while those between the ages of 30 and 39 accounted for 97 of the southern cases, those in their 40s accounted for 15, those in their 50s accounted for 11 and there were four cases in their 60s.

Primary health organisation WellSouth encouraged residents, students and visitors to get tested if they feel unwell.

“This is how we keep our communities safe. We are so grateful to all providers for ensuring anyone who needs a test can access testing. Let’s keep this going,” a spokesperson said.