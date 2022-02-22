Covid-19: Mobile testing team set up at university campus after rise in cases

People have been waiting in long queues at Covid-19 testing centres in Christchurch.

A mobile testing centre has been set up at the University of Canterbury as the number of Covid-19 cases on campus continues to rise.

Students at the university who are isolating after being identified as a close contact had been required to get tested at the campus health centre or offsite at a nearby health clinic until now.

First-year commerce student Mollie Zara Lord was contacted by the university last Thursday, after she was identified as a close contact of a case at University Hall.

The case came as a “bit of a shock”, she said.

Lord was told to wait five days after being exposed to get tested. But how students were expected to get tested while isolating was a “grey area”, she previously said.

Associate Professor of epidemiology Arindam Basu said getting tested immediately after exposure would almost be a “waste” as the virus was not always picked up that soon.

By day five, the virus was “definitely going to be picked up”.

Without a car and reaching her fifth day isolating in her Tupuānuku halls of residence room, Lord said she received the green light from her halls to walk 15 minutes to a Riccarton health clinic for a test.

If a student tested negative on day five and was symptom free on day seven, they could be released from isolation, the halls of residence said in an email to students.

Lord returned a positive result on Tuesday and was required to isolate for another 10 days.

“I’m just tired... It’s quite lonely.” Not being able to go outside for exercise or fresh air was the most difficult part, she said.

As of Sunday evening, there were 12 active cases of Covid-19 in Tupuānuku.

An email to students at the halls said those who attended a party on the fifth floor for more than 15 minutes last Thursday were considered close contacts.

Those who were at the party for less than 15 minutes were consideredcasual contacts and were asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

“If you begin developing symptoms you must isolate immediately and get a test,” it said.

Lord said the hall had felt “super chaotic”. A residential adviser was initially delivering meals to her room, but a proper delivery system had since been set up.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Covid-19 cases at the University of Canterbury have risen since the first case was identified last week as a student staying at the Ilam Apartments on campus.

A university spokesperson said the health centre was testing “symptomatic close contacts, in line with the criteria for Covid-19 testing in the community”.

A pop-up vaccination clinic and a testing centre had now been set up in separate locations on campus, they said.

Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller and University of Auckland lecturer Dr Dion O'Neale said due to the shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant compared to Delta, he was “surprised” students were not being tested earlier than day five. It was a “low risk situation” if they were able to stay adequately isolated though.

Leaving isolation to go get tested was “to be expected” and there was a “low risk” for transmission as long as students had good quality masks and followed social distancing.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The queue at a Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland's CBD stretches around the block.

Providing rapid antigen tests for close contacts would be easier for students than sending them out to a community testing centre, he said.

Demand for testing soared in Christchurch as case numbers continued to rise. A third drive-through testing centre opened on Tuesday at the Old Wigram Fire Station on the corner of Mustang and Sioux avenues after more than 2300 people received a Covid swab over the weekend and people waited two to four hours in a queue on Monday.

But laboratory workers said they were already swamped and it was time for widespread use of RATs.

On Tuesday, 109 cases were reported in Canterbury – one in hospital, while 2846 new community cases were recorded across Aotearoa.