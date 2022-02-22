Footage shows nightclub revellers breaking Covid rules before police visit

Footage taken before a police compliance check shows a Dunedin bar and nightclub openly flouting rules under the Government’s red Covid setting.

Under the current rules, cafes, bars, restaurants and nightclubs can open, but with restrictions.

Those included limiting the number of people to 100, requiring vaccine passes, having patrons seated and separated, and prohibiting dancing.

Police confirmed a Dunedin bar and nightclub was under investigation following a compliance check on Saturday night.

Police were not in a position to name the venue while the investigation was under way, a spokesman said.

Stuff understands Eleven Bar & Club, which began operation late last year, is the venue under investigation, and will be referred to WorkSafe.

Footage supplied to Stuff show party goers dancing unmasked at the Octagon-based venue before the police visit about 1am on Sunday.

Under the current rules, the business is responsible for ensuring it complies with capacity limits based on its size and allowing for 1-metre distancing.

Officers were “obviously disappointed” in what they found at the nightclub, which included about 40 people dancing, the police spokesman said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police visited Eleven Bar & Club in Dunedin's Octagon and found about 40 people dancing – in breach of current Covid rules.

“The concerns for us was that people weren't seated, groups were mingling and dancing, and clearly the staff weren’t under control or aware of the regulations.”

Staff turned the music off and cleared the nightspot while officers were there.

Venue management were approached for comment.

It is understood the venue has raised the ire of other compliant hospitality businesses over its flouting of the red setting requirements.

Two Dunedin hospitality owners told Stuff they were aware of the compliance check, but declined to comment further.

A source said the bar was “mayhem” when police arrived, with people scrambling to leave.

It is understood a television crew were with police at the time of the compliance check.

It comes as the city deals with a growing Covid outbreak, with places of interest including Dunedin student party hotspots.